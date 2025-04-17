John Hopkins Advocates For More Funding, Community Involvement To Fight Malaria

Share

The Director of the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Jane Carlton has said that collaboration was key to winning the war against malaria.

Carlton disclosed this during the World Malaria Day 2025 expert briefing titled ‘Global State of Malaria: New Research, Evolving Risks, and Silver Linings,’ organised by the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The event which was held via zoom was held on April 9. During her presentation, Carlton said, “Together, we are committed to combating malaria through cutting-edge research collaborations with endemic country researchers, clinicians, health workers and leading science experts for a malaria-free world.

World Malaria Day which is marked globally each year on April 25 is a call for continued investment and sustained commitment for malaria prevention and control by the world malaria community.

The briefing focused on efforts being put in place to control and prevent malaria around the world. Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that in 2023 took nearly 600,000 lives in 83 countries, the majority being children under the age of five in the WHO African Region.

“Malaria is very prevalent in developing countries, tropical and subtropical regions where resources are lacking in access to basic healthcare. Carlton reasoned, “So it’s not a question of what African countries are not doing right.

It’s a question of developing countries having limited resources to fight the disease and poor healthcare infrastructure and the fact that the malaria parasite is a crafty species that mutates and evolves fast, developing resistance to almost every anti-malarial drug that we have developed against it.

And it has a very complex lifecycle as well.” “World Malaria Day is a call to arms for the continued and sustained funding for malaria in two areas; funding for malaria control and elimination and funding for malaria treatment,” Carlton said.

Carlton also talked about the rollout of the malaria vaccine around Africa and how they were trying to increase production within the continent. “And malaria elimination is possible and has occurred in 44 countries which are now malaria free.

Five countries just this past year that eliminated malaria are Belize, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Cabo Verde. “Nigeria has the largest population of any African country, but the vaccine was introduced last year into the country. Many in the malaria community have hopes of achieving elimination in more countries.

“The World Health Organisation has established the AMVIRA (Accelerated Malaria Vaccine Introduction and Rollout in Africa) initiative, which aims to ensure that countries in the WHO African Region have the necessary resources and capabilities to effectively introduce and roll out malaria vaccines at national and subnational levels.

This initiative focuses on reducing malaria morbidity and mortality in Africa. This is specifically designed to support countries in introducing and scaling up malaria vaccines.

