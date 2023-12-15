John, Former GMD, NNPC, Is Dead

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has announced the death of a former Group Managing Director (GMD) and Acting Alternate Chairman of the Board of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Thomas Maurice Asuquo John, at the age of 84.

A statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Of- ficer of the NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye on Thursday in Abuja, described the late former GMD as a quintessential administrator and oil & gas industry professional.

The statement partly reads: “Dr. John was the 5th GMD of NNPC, succeeding the late Dr. Aret Adams from April 1990 to June 1992. He was also a Non- Executive Director, South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO), Executive Chairman, Hydropec Engineering Services Ltd., and former Non-Executive Director, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., among other positions.

“On behalf of the entire NNPC Ltd. Management and Staff, the GCEO, Mr. Mele Kyari, extends the company’s heartfelt condolences to his dear wife, family, friends and relatives during this very trying period.