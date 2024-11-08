John Boyega: How Genevieve Nnaji Inspired Me

Share

Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega, has expressed his admiration for Genevieve Nnaji, citing her as his favourite Nollywood actress.

Speaking at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) panel session, Boyega praised Nnaji’s exceptional acting skills, describing them as “subtle” and “versatile”.

“Genevieve Nnaji is the Nollywood actress who inspired me. She is my favorite Nollywood actress,” he said. “Not only because as a child I grew up watching her alongside Omotola Jolade but there is something about her acting ability.

“To me, I feel her acting ability could transcend any type of filmmaking. She works with subtle beats, she doesn’t always have to say much.

“And I think film is a different medium, it is not like theatre where you have audience you have to open up to. Film is intimate.

“Film is suppose to be the eye that show moments other people didn’t see and Genevieve always have a way of transcending that kind of skill set.

So, she has been my inspiration from this side of the planet.” Boyega also revealed he and Nnaji are in talks to collaborate on a project.

“I have also spoken to Genevieve and we are starring her,” he added. In 2023, the award-winning actor revealed that Wizkid is his favorite Nigerian artiste.

