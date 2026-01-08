JOHESU Urges Tinubu To Halt ‘Discriminatory’ Retirement Age Policy

…demands inclusive circular for all health workers

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has formally petitioned President Bola Tinubu, over what it describes as a discriminatory and selective implementation of the revised retirement age in Nigeria’s health sector, calling for an urgent all-inclusive and non-discriminatory circular that covers all categories of health workers.

In an open letter dated January 6, 2026, and addressed to the President at the Aso Rock Villa, JOHESU expressed “deep concern” over a circular issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), which it says favours only one cadre within the health sector, to the exclusion of others. The letter was jointly signed by the Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, and the Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, on behalf of the union.

JOHESU argued that healthcare delivery in Nigeria is inherently multidisciplinary and warned that any policy that elevates one group above others “undermines equity, teamwork, and system efficiency.” According to the union, selective extension of retirement age contradicts the spirit of fairness and equal opportunity enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The union noted that it has championed the cause of extending the retirement age of health workers for about 15 years, describing it as a “cardinal demand” and a key component of all eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between JOHESU and the Federal Government from 2014 to 2024.

It recalled that when the agitation began, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and some professional bodies initially opposed the idea, only to later “hijack” the benefit for physicians and a few others. Before the current controversy, the statutory retirement age for health workers stood at 60 years.

JOHESU, drawing inspiration from the university system where retirement was extended from 60 to 65 years and professors retire at 70, demanded a similar framework for the health sector. During negotiations following the June 2023 FG–JOHESU strike, the union pushed for retirement at 65 years for all health workers and 70 years for health consultants, a demand it said was repeatedly rejected by the National Council on Establishment (NCE), most recently in December 2025.

JOHESU maintained that it was through its pressure that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment directed the FMOH and Social Welfare to escalate the matter to President Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which eventually approved an increase in retirement age.

However, the union accused the FMOH of manipulating the process after the approval by setting up a “handpicked” committee that produced what it called an “illegitimate and discriminatory” outcome. “The illegitimate and discriminatory cliché of ‘clinically skilled health workers’ was introduced, while the retirement age of 70 years was made the sole prerogative of consultant physicians,” the letter stated, stressing that this was never JOHESU’s minimum demand. JOHESU warned that the selective circular would destroy workforce morale, encourage early retirement and lead to the premature exit of experienced personnel who constitute the institutional memory of the health system.

“No single cadre in healthcare can function independently without others because healthcare is a team-based concept,” the union declared. As a way forward, JOHESU appealed to President Tinubu to intervene decisively by directing the OHCSF to issue an amended circular that is inclusive of all health workers, including non-hospital-based staff in the sector, in line with the FG–JOHESU MoU of June 4, 2023.

It also urged the President to deploy legal expertise to address what it described as longstanding structural injustices within the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare. Reaffirming its commitment to fairness, justice and transparency, JOHESU expressed confidence in the President’s “fatherly intervention” to restore equity and cohesion in the health sector, while warning that continued discrimination could further strain industrial harmony.