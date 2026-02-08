JOHESU UCH To Resume Work Monday After 84-Day Strike

The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, chapter of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) will resume work on Monday after the national body suspended its 84-day strike.

The JOHESU UCH Chairman, Comrade Oladayo Olabampe, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Saturday.

Olabampe said the decision to suspend the strike followed a conciliation meeting with the Federal Government on Thursday.

NAN reports that JOHESU UCH has been on strike since Nov. 17, 2025, as a directive from its national body, following the government’s failure to address its demand.

JOHESU had demanded an upward adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Scale (CONHESS) as was done for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) on three occasions.

Olabampe said the UCH members would resume after a congress to be held very early Monday morning. “Our January salary was not paid due to the ‘no work, no pay’ policy.

“Meanwhile, the strike was suspended because a term of settlement was signed between JOHESU and the government.

“Part of the agreement is that the ‘no work, no pay’ circular should be withdrawn and January salary should be paid as soon as the strike has been suspended,” Olabampe said.

He appreciated every member who participated faithfully in the strike. “Thanks for being part of the success story; history will never forget your efforts.

“Raise your heads in pride, having been able to prove that without you, there is no UCH,” the JOHESU UCH Chairman said.