JOHESU Tasks Tinubu on Reconstituting Boards of FHIs, Others

…Seeks Adjusted CONHESS Implementation

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconstitute the Boards/Governing Councils of all federal health institutions (FHIs), professional regulatory councils and other agencies in the health sector. Also, JOHESU has urged the Federal Government to implement the adjusted Consolidated Health Sector Salary Structure (CONHESS) stalled by bureaucracy, saying making good its promise on the adjusted CONHESS would avert the resumption of the suspended strike.

In a letter addressed to President Tinubu, JOHESU said it would continue to support and collaborate with the Federal Government on all progressively inclined health endeavours and sustainable industrial harmony in the ultimate public interest permanently. According to the letter which was signed by the National Chair- man of JOHESU, Comrade (Dr.) Kabiru Ado Minjibir and the National Secretary of the association, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, JOHE- SU urged Tinubu to pay special cognisance to the health of Nigerians as any life lost cannot and will never be revived.

JOHESU/the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Association (AHPA) conveyed gratitude to the president for heeding the JOHESU earlier appeal to restore funding to the health sector professional regulatory councils that regulate and control the practices of its members who constitute over 80 per cent of the workforce in the health sector. These Councils include the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria (CHPRBN); the Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria (HRORBN); the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN); the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Registration Board of Nigeria (MRTBN); the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN); the Optometry and Dispensing, Optician Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN); the Dental Therapist Registration Board of Nigeria (DTRBN); and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN). JOHESU stated that after critically appraising the output of the various FHIs, Agencies and professional regulatory bodies in Nigeria’s health sector, it came to the conclusion that, there are gaps in the effective management of these health institutions.

“There is observable culture of impunity and lack of adherence to due process by chief executive officers (CEO) of these FHIs in the absence of Boards of Management. “Some of the far reaching effects of the non-constitution of these FHIs and other health sector statutory bodies (Boards/Governing Councils) include amongst others: stalling the promotion of senior staff including some of those who should be in management committees of the hospitals which needs the approval of the board; disruptions and poor oversight responsibilities of key structures in the hospital system including entire procurement process of drugs, dressings, consumables, construction works, transport and vehicular logistics and other related endeavours in healthcare management; and it impedes other establishment procedures with regards to the training, research, and specialised care protocols of the FHIs.

Other gaps observed are that vital decisions on specialised appointments which are incidental to care in the hospitals have been delayed and almost jeopardised in some instances. Similarly, the regulation and control of practice to enhance good professional practice protocols is lost in many instances because there is no governing council to statutorily empower the organs of the registry of the various councils. The national chairman and national secretary of JOHESU also stated that the accreditation of training facilities which includes faculties in the universities, schools of health technologies and indeed other cadres cannot be finalised in line with due process because the governing councils must give an approbation in law before these centres of learning and training facilities can be recognised in law. In addition, the duo noted that the chairman of most of the professional regulatory councils are statutorily the chairman of the disciplinary tribunals of the councils.

“In the absence of the formal councils’ chairmen, it becomes impossible to invoke the relevant rules and procedures to sanction erring health professionals and the facilities they represent. “This encourages unprecedented impunity, arbitrariness, and indiscipline in the display of some practitioners or health facilities around the country which must be checked immediately. On the implementation of the adjusted CONHESS, JOHESU, in a communiqué at the end of its National Leadership Meeting held on February 15 in Abuja, the new National Leadership -in- session applauded the Federal Government for capturing the approved review of the CONHESS in the 2024 Appropriation Act and subsequently encouraged the government to commence the immediate payment with arrears in the month of February 2024.

“The National Leadership -in- Session reviewed the progress at the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) on the creation of establishment cadres for consultant pharmacists in the FHIs and strongly demanded for the speedy conclusion of the process. “The meeting posited that, this establishment cadres will come to epitomise the endorsement of skill specialisation and career advance- ment of pharmacists in the health sector in public interest.”