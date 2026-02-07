JOHESU Suspends Strike After 84 Days

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has suspended its nationwide strike following an agreement with the federal government to implement overdue salary adjustments and other outstanding demands.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday, which also detailed the outcome of JOHESU’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held the same day.

After exhaustive deliberations and review of the terms of settlement of the conciliation meeting, the expanded NEC-in-Session voted unanimously to suspend the ongoing indefinite nationwide strike action to allow for the implementation of the FG JOHESU Terms of Settlements,” the statement read.

JOHESU members, include health workers in Nigeria’s public hospitals, apart from doctors and nurses. The strike, which began on 15 November 2025, brought public health services across Nigeria to a near halt, leaving patients stranded in hospitals or forced to seek care in private facilities.

JOHESU said the action was triggered primarily by delays in implementing the report of the Committee on Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), which was submitted to the Presidential Committee on Salaries and Wages in 2022.