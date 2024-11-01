JOHESU Suspends 7-Day Warning Strike

Share

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) has announced the suspension of its nationwide warning strik.

This was as the union instructed its members to return to work on Friday, November 1.

New Telegraph had reported that JOHESU commenced its seven-day warning strike last week’s Friday, October 25.

This action follows a fifteen-day notice issued to the Federal Government, signalling deep-seated grievances over several unresolved issues affecting their members nationwide.

Kabiru Minjibir, the National Chairman of JOHESU, detailed the union’s demands during a press briefing in Abuja.

The union is pressing for significant adjustments to the Consolidated Health Salary Structure, akin to the revisions made to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure back on January 2, 2014.

Among the primary demands of the union is also a 25 per cent review of arrears covering the period from June to December 2023.

Additionally, the union is advocating for an increase in the retirement age for health workers, tax exemptions on allowances for healthcare personnel, and the immediate disbursement of COVID-19 hazard allowances.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, signed by Kabiru Minjibir, the national chair, and Martin Egbanubi, the national secretary, the organization confirmed the strike’s suspension, effective from midnight on October 31.

Minjibir indicated that this decision followed a hybrid emergency meeting of the expanded National Executive Council (NEC).

The statement also specified that the federal government has been given a six-week timeframe to meet all obligations outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the union.

NEC-in-session after extensive deliberations, resolved that the suspension of the seven-day warning strike effective from midnight, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024 in the spirit of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and in general public interest.

“A timeline of six weeks was given to the federal government to meet all her obligations contained in the MoU.

“Expanded NEC meeting shall be convened upon the expiration of the six (6) weeks’ deadlines to review development and take appropriate decision,” the statement reads.

The association added that “indefinite strike action” would be pursued if the expanded NEC of JOHESU was dissatisfied with the federal government’s implementation of MoU obligations.

