JOHESU Strike: NMA Laments NLC, TUC Ultimatum

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has decried the joint ultimatum given by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC and TUC gave a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government from Jan. 23 to implement the 2021 report of a Technical Committee on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The unions also threatened to mobilise a nationwide strike in both the public and private sectors across the country if the Federal Government failed to address the situation.

Speaking at a news conference in Gusau on Monday, NMA National Publicity Secretary, Dr Mannir Bature, described the joint NLC/TUC ultimatum as unnecessary. Bature said that the NMA was particularly concerned about the issuance of public ultimatum on a matter that required careful verification, technical understanding and institutional engagement.

“We urge the TUC and NLC to exercise caution, restraint, and responsibility in their public communications, especially on sensitive salary structure issues, so as not to misinform workers or the general public,” he said. Bature also rejected claims by the TUC and NLC that the federal.