JOHESU: Stop Attempt to Halt Budget Allocation To Health Sector Regulatory Councils

…Issues LASG Strike Notice Over CONHESS, Others

Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHE- SU), has called on the Presidency and the National Assembly (NASS) to address the issue of funding the regulatory agencies in the Sector before the Appropriation Bill is signed into law. This is just as JOHESU has given Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State a 15-day notice to go on strike to protest the failure of the Lagos State Government to fulfill its promises to health workers. JOHESU made the demands in collaboration with the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA).

The demands were contained in an open letter of protest to Hon. Minister, Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning, Abuja, signed by Comrade (Chief) Matthew Ajorutu, Ag. National Secretary on behalf of the National Chairman. The letter partly reads, “We wish to brief you on the decision of the Budget Office to terminate the budgetary provision to all professional regulatory councils/bodies including those in the health sector.”

These include the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria; Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria; Radiographers Registration Board and Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria. Others are, the Dental Technologist Registration Board of Nigeria; the Dental Therapist Registration Board of Nigeria; the Medical Rehabilitation Therapist Registration Board of Nigeria, and the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria.

The rest are the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria; the Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria; and Optometrist and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria. Ajorutu said the directive of the Budget Office initially affected all the Professional Regulatory Councils including the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) which regulates Medical and Dental practice in Nigeria.

However, he explained, “In moves that are typical of some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the country, only the MDCN has been cleared to continue to enjoy government funding as it has a proposed budget of N11 billion in the 2023 estimates. He said non-funding of the councils makes practitioners of the different professional cadres more vulnerable to unlawful and unethical practices.

Automatically, he argued, this impedes the already wretched reward system that has generated an unprecedented exodus of health professionals to foreign countries, especially the United Kingdom (UK), USA, Canada, and Australia. He also contended, “From 2023, if this phenomenon is not managed, we estimate that over 25 percent of the practitioners in Nigeria will join the exodus for greener pastures abroad. JOHESU/AHPA demanded that the minister direct the Budget Office to stop forthwith the attempt to halt budgetary allocation to all Professional Regulatory Councils in the Health Sector for reasons highlighted earlier.

In another development, JOHESU has given Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State a 15-day ultimatum to perform or it would go on strike to protest the failure of the LASG to fulfill its promises to health workers under its employment. According to JOHESU, the strike is to convey the utter displeasure of the national leadership over the failure of the LASG to fulfill its promises to health workers in all the State facilities.

The Union said that the State Government failed to meet the demands of its members at the Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary levels since March 2023. Despite a meeting with officials of the Lagos State Government (LASG) led by the Special Adviser, Labour Matters to commence payment of Retention Allowances to all eligible health workers on the CONHESS Salary Scale, earlier in March, the government reneged from the promises.

“The various acts of disrespect meted to our members were taken to an unfortunate climax in March 2023, when the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Establishment, Mr. Olabode Mouroof Musa, declared to some of our members that all the LASG would offer them was Specialist Cadre and that they should realise how well-connected physicians were to the leadership hierarchy of Lagos State Government.

“We at JOHESU/AHPA have critically appraised this most unpalatable situation and resolved that if the LASG does not issue the enabling circulars for the payment of retention allowances to eligible health workers and the Consultant Cadre circular for Pharmacists which we negotiated for within the next 15 days effective from December 18, 2023, JOHESU/AHPA shall call out its members to proceed on an indefinite strike.