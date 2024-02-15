JOHESU Kicks as NAFDAC DG’s Actions Driving High Cost of Drugs

…Seeks Reforms to Lower Prices of Medicines

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU)/the Assembly of Health- care Professional Association (AHPA) has said that the high cost of drugs in Nigeria can be traced to some of the policies implemented by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). In a letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, JOHESU/AHPA has called on the Federal Government to redress the aberrations at NAFDAC by ordering an immediate systems audit of the Agency with a view to halting the unquenchable excesses of its Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye in the public interest. However, JOHESU said it will work with the federal government in fast-tracking sustainable reforms that will compel reduction in drug prices through acceptable norms and modalities.

These are contained in the letter to the president, signed by the National Secretary of JOHESU, Comrade Mattew Ajirotu, where the it pointed out that Nigerians are already facing a high cost of living and would not be able to afford drugs due to the regulations put in place by NAFDAC. “The JOHESU/AHPA which is a major plank of key stake- holders in the healthcare sector finds it necessary to identify with consumers of health who are subjected to living with the high cost of drugs, foods, and other regulated products because of the highhandedness, inexperience and unrepentant arrogance of the incumbent, NAFDAC who has continued to march on the pharma ecospace of our sector like a tyrant as she is not used to consulting with other stakeholders with regards to the policy thrust of the Agency.

In a recent policy paper issued by NAFDAC on the quality of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) used in the manufacture of Finished Pharmaceutical Products (FPPs) for the Nigerian market, the director general of NAFDAC, issued a Fatwa directing all stakeholders intending to submit dossiers for product registration starting from January 2024, directing that the Agency will accept only applications supported by APIs or FPPs sourced from World Health Organisation(WHO) Prequalified APIs, APIs with Certificates of Suitability to the monograph of the European Pharmacopoeia (CEP), APIs and FPPs sourced from facilities certified by PIC/s participating authorities, APIs sourced from facilities certified by Stringent Regulatory Authorities (SRA) or WHO Listed Authorities (WLA) and APIs certified by accredited quality control laboratories.

“The memo from NAFDAC and the attendant wish list and expectations as an open and direct invitation to more fatalities in the pharmaceutical sector because of the limitations it imposes on the number of players who can meet the listed condition precedent,” the statement alleged. “The direct fallout is more prohibitive cost of drugs at a time Your Excellency and the Coordinating Minister of Health keep assuring the citizens of Nigeria that you are doing everything possible to bring down the rising cost of drugs in Nigeria.” JOHESU went on to ask the Federal Government to ask the director general of NAFDAC to consider the interest of the people in whatever decision she takes instead of just seeking validation from world bodies. JOHESU said, “The only interest of Prof. Adeyeye in this new adventure that is bound to stifle growth in the Nigeria Pharma Industry is to move Nigeria to a level 4 rating in an act grounded only in self-glorification.

“We must make the point that the primary responsibility of public officers is to serve and work towards the national interest and certainly not foreign expectations.” Achieving the WHO ML4 will launch Nigeria into the league of vaccines and API producers in the world. The ML 4 status is the highest in the WHO’s classification of regulatory authorities for medical products. In 2022, the WHO announced that NAFDAC reached ML 3. JOHESU stated that If Prof. Adeyeye seeks a WHO appointment, the government must encourage her now to quit as director general of NAFDAC for her preferred international job rather than allow her to continue to mess-up genuine attempts to boost the growth of our local industry which is all we have seen in the over six years of her stewardship at NAFDAC. According to JOHESU, “The abuse of the mature status of key pharma importers was explored infinitely about 31/2 years ago when Prof. Adeyeye, in defiance to consultations within and outside of her profession and primary constituency, stuck to this most retrogressive policy.

“Some stakeholders warned in 2021 that this inglorious policy would raise drug prices in huge quantum. An audit of the drug pricing regimen in 2021 compared to January 2024 prices will confirm that drug prices have risen by over 500 per cent. “A public statement by an arm of PSN declared that critical appraisals confirmed the resort to new Good manufacturing Practice (GMP) tariffs was a fundraising measure to boost the internally generated revenue (IGR) of NAFDAC. NAFDAC ties registration of some categories of payments, including GMP tariffs, to the use of US$, which is now contrary to fresh CBN guidelines. According to JOHESU, the original concept of GMP tariffs by the predecessors of Adeyeye at NAFDAC was to charge the foreign manufacturer a sum of $10,800 as GMP inspection fees. “Adeyeye has now changed that to impose another $5,400 on all Nigerian importers with regards to the same $10,800 GMP inspection fee already paid by the foreign manufacturer for the same purpose.

Some of these foreign manufacturers handle the products of over 100 Nigerian importers who collectively pay $540,800 in such circumstances when GMP Inspection Fees were designed to be $10,400 per manufacturer. JOHESU stated that many of the struggling and budding companies are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who could not afford this exorbitant fee per manufacturer of their products and have been sent out of business. “At today’s exchange rate of about $ to N1,500, it costs over N8 million to pay GMP Inspection Fee for one manufacturer of drugs at NAFDAC, which is one of the reasons some life-saving drugs that the local industry can- not produce are no longer avail- able in our country.” JOHESU noted that while NAFDAC is currently one of the top five agencies which sends money to the government treasury, which may be satisfactory to scurry favour at government level “but is definitely a destroyer of the Pharma Industry and facilitator of rapid deaths among Nigerians who cannot afford the hike in drug pricing.”

Furthermore, it said the arbitrariness of Prof Adeyeye has continued with the poor management of the recent ban of alcoholic products in sachets. “We believe if the intention was to protect larger society in terms of reducing access to alcohol because it enhances drug abuse, misuse and ultimately criminality, the salient consideration is that the immediate food and drink stakeholders were not consulted before decisions affecting their investment were taken. “It is important to take a fundamental stand that when legitimate players in any industry are frustrated, an open invitation is extended to dealers in falsified products. “The JOHESU/AHPA said it will work with the federal government in fast-tracking sustainable reforms that will compel reduction in drug prices through acceptable norms and modalities,” the statement concluded.