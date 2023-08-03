JOHESU Kicks Against Plan To Privatise FHIS

…Says Healthcare Should Remain Social Welfare Service

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has kicked against attempts to privatise facilities in public health institutions, saying it would compromise the lives of the vast majority of Nigerians and compound their existing woes. In a letter it addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national president of JOHESU stated that concessions, privatisation, or mutilated public private partnership (PPP) agenda of public hospitals at this point in the evolution of health endeavour in Nigeria is a direct invitation to morbidity and mortality.

However, the organisation affirmed that the only option that works in the maximum interest of Nigerians at this time is to allow healthcare to remain a social welfare service to consumers of health. The letter was signed by Comrade Mathew Ajurotu, acting national secretary on behalf of the national president of JOHESU. The letter became necessary following calls on President Tinubu by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) urging the Federal Government (FG) to privatise all FHIs in the country for effective healthcare delivery and as a panacea to reduce brain drain within the rank of the health workforce.

“This compels us to reach out to the Presidency in public interest,” added the national president of JOHESU. JOHESU described the call by NMA as a continuation of the diabolical attempts to railroad an apocryphal reform agenda in the health sector. “When the immediate past administration constituted a 24-man Health Reform Committee under the headship of former Vice-President Yemi Osibajo, that committee was designed to fail ‘abinitio’ because it had a composition of 18 physicians, one pharmacist, one medical laboratory scientist, one nurse, two administrators and one lawyer.”

“All efforts to make the Osibajo led Committee imbibe the tenets of justice, equity and fairness to all con- cerned was jettisoned which made us predict that the effort was going to be a waste of both time and scarce government resources.” Privatisation symbolises a total sale or transfer of the public or government assets to private investors or companies with the sole motive of making a profit (profiteers).

This way, Government enterprises and ownership are transferred to individuals/profiteers while the government plays only the role of a regulator. “This model of PPP is the norm in the corrupt laden governance architecture of developing countries, including Nigeria”. JOHESU therefore called on con- scionable Nigerians to assist the FG to be decisive in taking a position that the profiteers, concessionaires, greedy entrepreneurs and their collaborators in government jostling to take over the FHIs be responsible enough to build their own world-class health facilities like their presumed equivalents do in the global arena.

“Even in Nigeria today, we have a few tertiary hospitals like the Duchess and the Reddington Hospital which continue to make footprints in the sands of our evolving healthcare dispensation.” Other models of the privatisation charade come with titles like vouchers and outsourcing which are mere packages which embrace the same objective of maximum profit. Vouchers centres on the distribution of designated products (essential commodities), while outsourcing takes the form of contracts issued to profiteers to pro- vide defined services, e.g. catering.

At the heart of outsourcing is the transfer of ownership of an organisation’s activities to a new provider. According to the national president of JOHESU, the impact of the privatisation is worsened by the fall-out of the withdrawal of fuel and electricity subsidies. JOHESU said, “As veritable stakeholders, we continue to collate evidence-based data at the local and international levels on the desirability or otherwise of concessioning, privatisation or mutilated PPP agenda.

After a very thorough critical evaluation of the various issues, we wish to further posit as reflected thus: The Guild of Medical Directors, an influential medical stakeholder, has continually insisted that over three-quarters of health facilities in Nigeria’s health sector are private concerns. In other words, if 75 percent of the facilities are already private sector driven entities without commensurate impact, then compelling a shift/orientation of federal health institutions (FHIs) which are public sector facilities to become private facilities will not fundamentally impact on the Health system.”

Consequently, the national president of JOHESU reasoned that what the health systems needs is a complete redress that takes care of the indepth corruption in the management of the FHIs, lopsided composition of the Boards of Management (BOM) of the FHIs, the appointment of competent CEOs for the FHIs as well as a responsible benefit package for all cadres of the healthcare workforce in the various FHIs.

Highlighting another example of how profit oriented service can harm consumers, JOHESU said a glaring example of the exploitative propensities of the private hospitals in our health system is the pricing index of drugs, when private sector facilities are compared to public sector pharmacies and private sector pharmacy facilities. A World Health Organisation (WHO) studies reveal that there is a 193 percent and 188 percent differential in the baseline pricing of drug prices in private hospital pharmacy facilities over what is obtainable in public sector pharmacy facilities and private pharmacy facilities.

“This expressly defeats the goals and objectives of the National Drug Policy 2021, which advocates accessibility, affordability and efficacious drugs in our health system. At a time the life expectancy of a Nigerian is 54.5 years because of prevailing challenges in health, the situation will only get worse because more Nigerians will not have access to affordable and efficacious drugs.”

In a similar vein, JOHESU stated that life expectancy will be jeopardised when the cardinal goal of National Health Policy, which also seeks accessible and affordable healthcare services is truncated. A scenario whereby presumably state of the art health facilities cannot be afforded by consumers of health makes them inaccessible contrary to the goals of the National Health Policy.

Furthermore, JOHESU stated that the recent government decision to in- crease VAT from five percent to 7.5 percent is bound to further worsen the escalating cost of healthcare in Nigeria. “The cost of care services including drug, dressings, medical consumables, equipment and related items are bound to increase cost of health services exponentially by about 20 percent in the months ahead. This increase will directly become applicable in FHIs in the event that any of these FHIs get into the hands of private profiteers.

Furthermore, JOHESU noted that the Nigerian health system continues to struggle in the rear in the comity of decent nations due to inadequate stewardship function of government, fragmentation of health service delivery, inadequate, inefficient and inequitable health financing, the mal-distribution of health workers, poor infrastructure in the healthcare delivery system, ill-motivated and restive workforce, especially within the ranks of JOHESU members.