JOHESU Issues 15-Day Strike Notice Over Delay Implementation Of CONHESS, Others

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have issued a 15-day strike ultimatum to the federal government effective from May 10.

This is contained in a letter dated May 9, from JOHESU and AHPA to the Minister of Health.

The letter titled ‘Notice Of 15 Days Strike Ultimatum’ was signed by Comrade (Chief) Mathew O. Ajorutu, JOHESU’s acting national secretary on behalf of the national chairman.

He stated that taking effect from Wednesday, May 10, the 15-day ultimatum will expire at midnight of Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The national chairman of JOHESU said the major demands of the two associations

that had been ignored for so long to provoke this ultimatum include the adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) as agreed in terms of settlement (TOS) of September 30, 2017, but has lingered since Jan 2, 2014); the payment of peculiar allowance to health workers under the aegis of JOHESU/AHPA;

the immediate and unconditional implementation of the Consultant Cadre circular of Pharmacist in all federal health institutions (FHIs); and the payment of all withheld salaries of JOHESU/AHPA members in Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri, the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and their withheld April and May 2018 salaries.

Others are the speedy adjustment of Retirement Age from 60 to 65 years; the

exclusion of some health workers in the payment of new hazard allowance and payment of COVID-19 Allowance balance.

They said they are now compelled to issue the ultimatum to press for the age-long demands and other contemporary ones.

JOHESU Chairman said, if the Federal Government does not stick to tenets of due process spelled in the agreement’s rules of engagement since the commencement of negotiations on the Adjustment of CONHESS as was done for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and the other lingering demands, within the 15-day window, “it would be clear that it is the Federal Government that should be held responsible for the fall-outs of a possible strike.”

JOHESU has accused the federal government of displaying inconsistencies in the ongoing negotiations concerning the adjustment of CONHESS.

“In particular, we note with dismay, the

tendencies of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) to shift from agreed terms and rules of our engagement which had emphasised non-discrimination on whatever basis in the determination of the wages and benefit packages of health workers in Nigeria.”

JOHESU said recent communication from the FMoH attempted to sabotage the laudable report of the Technical Committee on the Adjustment of CONHESS as was done for the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), by claiming its implementation would distort existing CONMESS relativity with CONHESS.

However, JOHESU clarified: “For the records, the membership of the Technical Committee had representations from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (FML&E), Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Budget Office, JOHESU/AHPA, FMoH & National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

“The NSIWC Executive Chairman was Head of the Technical Committee because of the perceived expertise in matters related to income, wages, salaries, and compensation.”