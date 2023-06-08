JOHESU: FG Seeks Transit Of Conhess Adjustment For Consideration, Implementation

The Ministry of Health has been mandated to transit the cost of adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to the Budget Office and Ministry of Finance for consideration and implementation.

According to a commu- niqué of the expanded National Executive Council (NEC) of JOHESU issued at its meeting in Abuja on June 3, the resolution will subsequently be activated for actualisation at other levels of government.

The communiqué by acting National Secretary, M.O. Ajorutu, on behalf of the National Chairman said the JOHESU NEC suspended its 11-day old strike with a resolute determination to review the level of the compliance of the federal government in the next 21 days to enable them to respond as necessary.

The Ministry of Health was directed to send enabling memos to the appropriate arm of government on the need to generate the tables that will determine the implementation modules of peculiar allowance on both the CONHESS and CONMESS.