New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JOHESU: FG Seeks…

JOHESU: FG Seeks Transit Of Conhess Adjustment For Consideration, Implementation

Vinkmag ad

The Ministry of Health has been mandated to transit the cost of adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to the Budget Office and Ministry of Finance for consideration and implementation.

According to a commu- niqué of the expanded National Executive Council (NEC) of JOHESU issued at its meeting in Abuja on June 3, the resolution will subsequently be activated for actualisation at other levels of government.

The communiqué by acting National Secretary, M.O. Ajorutu, on behalf of the National Chairman said the JOHESU NEC suspended its 11-day old strike with a resolute determination to review the level of the compliance of the federal government in the next 21 days to enable them to respond as necessary.

The Ministry of Health was directed to send enabling memos to the appropriate arm of government on the need to generate the tables that will determine the implementation modules of peculiar allowance on both the CONHESS and CONMESS.

Read Previous

Telecoms: FG Issues Fresh Licences To 25 Operators, Raises N5.6bn
Read Next

ICYM: Oye Kyme Reveals More Shocking Details About Bobrisky

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023