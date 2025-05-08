JOHESU Demands Sanctions On Noncompliant Health Institutions Over Consultant Pharmacist Cadre

Share

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the Assembly of Health Care Professionals Association (AHPA) have issued a stern warning to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare over delays and resistance in the implementation of the Consultant Pharmacist cadre in Federal Health Institutions (FHIs).

In a letter dated April 29, addressed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, JOHESU reminded the Federal Government of commitments made in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on October 29, 2024, during a conciliation meeting.

The agreement, as captured in Item 2 of Annexure I of the MoU, directed all Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Medical Directors (MDs) to implement the Consultant Pharmacist Circular. It also stipulated that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare would sanction any noncompliant institutions after March 31, 2025. JOHESU is a Nigerian umbrella body that unites various health worker unions and associations, aiming to represent and advocate for the collective interests of health professionals in the country.

JOHESU is made up of several member unions, including the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research In situations, and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU). Despite these clear directives, JOHESU expressed deep concern over what it described as a “slow-paced implementation” and “emerging threats” to the process, particularly citing resistance from the Lagos State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

In a recent development, the Lagos NMA issued a press release rejecting the appointment of Consultant Pharmacists, allegedly pressuring CEOs of FHIs in Lagos to reverse the implementation or face industrial action. JOHESU condemned the statement, calling it a “direct threat” to the government’s reform efforts.

“Our prayer is simple,” the union said in its letter. “We demand the immediate activation of the sanctions clause as stipulated in the resolution of the December 20, 2024 conciliation meeting, which clearly prescribes sanctions for noncompliant institutions.”

JOHESU further warned that failure to take decisive action within the coming weeks would compel the union to “activate means of ensuring compliance,” signaling possible industrial action if the Federal Ministry does not enforce its directives.

This latest move underscores rising tensions in the health sector over professional recognition and cadre implementation, an issue that has long caused friction between different groups within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

