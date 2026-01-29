JOHESU Demands Immediate Adjustment Of CONHESS, Cautions Against ‘Selective’ Salary Reforms

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) have renewed their call on the Federal Government to urgently adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), insisting that the issue of salary relativity in the health sector has lingered for too long due to what it described as selective and discriminatory reforms.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir, Chairman of JOHESU, and Comrade Martin Egbanubi, National Secretary of the association, the union reacted to recent statements credited to the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), warning that attempts to derail the process through misinformation would no longer be tolerated.

JOHESU said its attention was drawn to the NAMDA and NMA reaction to the joint ultimatum issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), particularly claims that labour centres failed to consult physician-based unions before taking positions on health sector demands.

According to JOHESU, such assertions reflect an entrenched belief among physicians that they occupy an untouchable position within the health system, reinforced by years of state-backed privilege.

The union faulted NAMDA’s opposition to parity in salary adjustments and its reliance on a purported 2014 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which JOHESU argued does not exist in the form being presented. JOHESU clarified that what the NMA signed with the Federal Government in 2014 was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), not a CBA, stressing that under the Trade Union Act, such an MoU cannot bind unions that were not party to it.

“A CBA supersedes an MoU, and unions can only negotiate welfare packages for their members,” the statement said. The union contrasted this with the 2009 CBA between JOHESU and the Federal Government, which it noted clearly recognises parity as the benchmark for salary and allowance modulation for its members.

It further argued that continued references to colonial-era salary differentials are outdated, given the expansion of the health sector and the emergence of multiple health professionals who are now university graduates with global best-practice exposure. JOHESU also addressed the issue of entry points and grading, noting that existing structures already favour physicians.

While medical officers enter service on Grade Level (GL) 13, the highest non-physician health professionals enter at GL 10, a gap that takes between 10 and 16 years for others to close. Despite this, the FMOH allegedly introduced a July 2025 circular creating additional “relativity within relativity,” with ratios ranging from 1:1.1 at GL 13 to 1:1.5 at GL 17, still in favour of physicians.

Monetarily, JOHESU argued that CONMESS is “fundamentally and substantially higher” than CONHESS, describing claims of imbalance as deliberate distortion. It stated that a nonphysician director earns roughly what a CONMESS 4 doctor earns after about six years, while a chief consultant earns about 135 per cent of a GL 17 officer.

The union revealed that the matter was nearing resolution in December 2025, with key issues substantially agreed upon and a letter reportedly sent to the Budget Office for implementation modalities. JOHESU described renewed controversy as an attempt to rewrite history. As a way forward, JOHESU said it would continue to work with labour centres and other “trusted partners” to confront what it called years of monumental injustice.

It challenged NAMDA to publicly present salary tables and figures, warning that JOHESU would do so if physicians failed to act. Ultimately, JOHESU demanded that the Federal Government immediately facilitate the adjustment of CONHESS as a first-line remedy, citing NAMDA’s own admission that CONMESS enjoyed selective adjustment in 2014. The union insisted that correcting CONHESS is essential to restoring equity, harmony, and justice in Nigeria’s health sector.