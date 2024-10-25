JUST-IN: JOHESU Declares Seven-Day Warning Strike

Share

The members of the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) on Friday declared a seven-day warning strike from October 25 midnight.

The industrial action is declared following a fifteen-day notice of warning strike issued to the Federal Government.

The National Chairman of the union, Kabiru Minjibir made this known while addressing journalists in Abuja.

According to him, some of the demands include; the immediate implementation of the consolidated health salary structure,

Payment of a twenty-five percent review of its arrears from June to December 2023,

Upward review of retirement age for health workers, tax waiver on healthcare workers allowances,

Also, the immediate payment of COVID-19 inducement hazard allowance among other demands.

The body is asking all its members across the country to comply with the directive.

