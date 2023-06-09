Joharry Reaches For The Height With New Single, Come Closer

Sensational Afro soul act, Harrison Joseph Chijioke, popularly known as Joharry, is set to change the music scene in Nigeria, with the official unveiling of his new single, entitled, Come Closer, from his anticipated Extended Play (EP) tagged, Red Room. Joharry, the talk of the town artiste, is under the running of Forth Plus Management, owned by Mr. Biodun Otun, who is proudly known as Biddy by friends and associates.

The Nigeria-based artiste is unique with his powerful vocal delivery and captivating performance, with extraordinary stage craft that are rare to find lately among up-and- coming artistes in the music industry in this part of the world. Joharry has been distinct and focused on his music passion at a very young age, trying to perfect his act of singing and writing good songs.

He is no doubt geared up to send warning signals to the self-acclaimed heavy weights in the music industry that he is ready to take over the scene at the right time. The new song, Come Closer, is, however, mixed and mastered by Lahlah_Smoke and currently streaming all music platforms.