As I arrived O.R Tambo International Airport, a warm reception welcomed me, immigration was warm and friendly, I got stamped into the country almost immediately without many questions asked. As we drove into the city from the airport, I couldn’t help but notice the well labelled signs on the roads, the high-rise buildings, skyscrapers and trees complementing the beauty of the sky (an amazing scenic view to behold).

Johannesburg: From a mining enclave to world-class city

Johannesburg originally founded as a mining settlement following the discovery of gold in 1886 and described as the economic powerhouse of South Africa reveals itself all at once through its City Sightseeing Bus. This provides a structured introduction, city layout, offering panoramic views of major districts and landmarks. As the bus moves, there is a guide that explains each landmark and history behind each.

There is a noticeable balance between commercial zones, cultural centres, tourist attractions and residential areas; suggesting deliberate urban planning shaped by both necessity and reform. It was an ideal way to orientate myself and appreciate the scale of Johannesburg.

One of my most profound stops was Constitutional Hill, it gave the vibes of Freedom Park in Lagos. Once a prison complex that held political activists and ordinary citizens alike, it has been transformed into a symbol of democratic ac- countability. Today, it houses South Africa’s Constitutional Court.

The transformation of this space from oppression to justice carries a powerful lesson for African nations still grappling with governance and institutional trust.

A drive through Johannesburg’s CBD reveals a city in motion. Tall buildings, busy streets and street vendors reflect its mining past and commercial present. Worn and modern structures stand side by side, telling a story of struggle, survival and resilience at the heart of South Africa’s economic capital.

… commercial and lifestyle

Johannesburg is not defined by history alone. The city’s modern face is equally compelling. A visit to Sandton Mall highlighted Johannesburg’s status as a commercial and lifestyle destination. The mall buzzed with activity, showcasing global brands, stylish restaurants and a cosmopolitan crowd.

A giant statue of The Great Madiba stands in Sandton Mall, symbolising South Africa’s resilience, freedom and the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela at the heart of its commercial capital. Nearby Rosebank offered a slightly different atmosphere; artistic, relaxed and culturally rich.

The area’s markets and social spaces reflected creativity and openness, making it easy to linger and observe everyday life. Eastgate Shopping Centre provided yet another dimension.

Known for its innovative design inspired by natural cooling systems, Eastgate stands as an example of functional architecture meeting sustainability. Emperor’s Palace, located near the air- port, presented a contrasting experience, grand, lively and entertainment-focused.

With its mix of restaurants, gaming, casino areas and performance spaces, with artificial sky that makes it feel like Day time all day. Montecasino added a unique Europe- an-inspired flair to the journey.

Designed like an old Italian village, complete with smooth walkways and a painted sky ceiling, it offered a playful escape from the conventional mall experience. It was easy to forget the outside world while walking through its corridors, enjoying the blend of entertainment, dining and architecture.

… savoury wine farm tour

A visit to South Africa is incomplete without a visit to a wine farm. Gerakaris Family Wine Farm offered a refreshing change of pace. Set against rolling vine- yards, the farm combines a relaxed atmosphere with rich South African wine tradition. Tasted five different wines, while enjoying the scenic views made for a memorable afternoon, one that highlighted the country’s growing reputation in viticulture and hospitality.

… nature trail

Nature provided a refreshing counterbalance to the city’s energy during my visit to the Lion and Safari Park on the outskirt of Johannesburg. My tour guide and I opted for a “Self-Drive” through the Safari. It was a daring adventure, we came in very close contacts with Lions, Giraffes and so many animals. Watching animals move freely against the backdrop of wide skies was a reminder of South Africa’s rich natural heritage and the importance of conservation. It was a powerful contrast to the structured rhythm of urban life.

… Joburg Market

Back in the city, a visit to the Joburg Market revealed another side of Johannesburg; practical, hardworking and essential. As one of the largest fresh produce markets in the country, it plays a critical role in feeding the city and surrounding regions/provinces.

The scale of activity was very impressive, with traders, buyers and workers moving with practiced efficiency. It was a reminder that behind the malls and tourist attractions lies a city sustained by everyday labour. Do you also know that South Africa is one of the largest car producers on the African continent? Their cars are produced with certain specifications, a distinct feature found only in the country.

… blend of rich culinary treats

Food, of course, was central to the experience. Johannesburg’s culinary scene reflects its diversity, blending tradition with global influences.

I had the opportunity to enjoy the famous Shisanmaya; meaning burnt meat in Zulu. The process involves buying raw meat and having it barbecued over hot surfaces or coal. This is paired with pap (a thick maize meal), chakalaka, chilli sauce and veggies of choice.

This combination is deeply rooted in South African culture. I also notice that South Africans eat more meat with every meal. Even Spur restaurant reflected South Africa’s family-friendly dining culture with huge chunks of meats with every serving.

… warm, hospitable people

What stood out consistently throughout the journey was the warmth of the people. Whether in markets, museums, restaurants or public spaces, interactions were marked by openness and friendliness. Conversations flowed easily, often sparked by curiousity about accents or shared African experiences.

There was a sense of mutual recognition, a reminder that despite different national histories, common threads bind African cities and their people.

Transportation around Johannesburg was relatively smooth, with ride-hailing services like the popular Bolt, making movement between destinations convenient and affordable. Like any major city, awareness and planning are important, but with basic precautions, navigating Johannesburg was smooth and rewarding.

… history aplenty beckon

Johannesburg does not erase its past; it carries it forward, allowing history and ambition to coexist. By the time my journey came to an end, it was clear that Johannesburg is not a city to be experienced superficially. It demands attention and rewards curiousity. It is a city shaped by history, driven by ambition and softened by human connection.

… Soweto draws the world to its feet effortlessly

The journey into South Africa’s history continued with a visit to Soweto. More than just a township, Soweto represents resistance, courage and the determination of a people who refused to be silenced. The streets carry stories that textbooks cannot fully capture.

Visiting the Nelson Mandela House was particularly moving; the modest home where Mandela once lived before he became a global icon. My highlight was a warm welcome from the young boys in the street, I got a welcome song and even left with a gift, a beautiful keyholder.

Endnote

For travellers from Nigeria and beyond, Johannesburg offers more than sightseeing. It offers perspective on struggle, resilience, progress and the enduring African spirit.

It is a city that teaches quietly, through its streets, its people and its stories, leaving visitors with memories that extend far beyond photographs. One visit is not enough to explore, maybe three visits or even 20 visits. Each visit comes with new finding and perspective.