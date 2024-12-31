JOF All Stars Beat Ogun’s Smart Strikers 3-1 In Interstate Friendly

Share

The 2024 JOF Under 13 soccer tournament concluded with the selection of the best players to form the JOF All Stars team representing the best male footballers in that category in Lagos State.

This team, comprising top players from 67 neighbourhood clubs and academies across the state had the privilege of competing against other states’ under-13 football academy teams every year.

This year’s friendly match was against the Smart Strikers Football Academy of Ogun State. The highly contested and entertaining match took place on Sunday, 29th of December, at the Abalti Barracks Sports Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. The game kicked off at 3:30 pm, by Mr. Ogadinma Mordi, a football enthusiast and lover of youth development.

The Smart Strikers Football Academy boys made their intentions clear within 15 minutes, as their team’s captain, Ridwan Oladokun, scored with a long volley kick from the right wing, opening the scoring for the match.

This goal sparked an energetic display of skills from both teams. The equalizer came when Ayomide Oluwadare, player number 4 of the Smart Strikers Football Academy committed a foul, bringing down number 9, Abdullah Abolore, inside the 18-yard box.

A penalty was awarded and scored by the skipper of the JOF All-Stars team, Malik Yekini. The remainder of the first half showcased exceptional skills and movement from both teams.

In the second half, the JOF All-Stars team took the lead with another goal, sparked by a central commotion in the midfield. Michael Faduola, player number 7 kicked a swift shot that the goalkeeper struggled to stop.

With 16th minutes left in the game, another opportunity arose from the left winger. A cross from Malik Yekini with jersey number 11 was sent into the eighteen-yard box, and Abdullah Abolore scored the goal.

Mr Adeyinka Adetunji, the Director of strategic Support Services for JOF Nigeria Limited, sponsor of the Lagos State Under 13 Soccer Tournament, hinted that the 2025 edition of the tournament will be more exciting and rewarding to the teams.

Notable guests sighted at the event included the management of JOF Nigeria Limited, senior executives from some multinational companies and other invited distinguished personalities.

The interstate friendly match marked the closure of the 2024 JOF Under-13 Soccer tournament which started in February.

