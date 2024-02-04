Joeboy Unveils New Record Label, Signs Deal With Warner Music

Nigerian singer, Joeboy, has announced his exit from emPawa Africa, a record label owned by Mr Eazi. The ‘My Baby’ hitmaker also took to his social media pages to unveil his music label called ‘Young Legend’.

Joeboy accompanied the announcement with a documentary of himself which he described as the “dawn of a new era”. The singer also signed a record deal with Warner Music, the US-owned global music company.

Warner Music announced Joeboy’s arrival in an Instagram post. “The new label will partner with Warner Music, which will globally distribute music from the artists on its roster,” it added in a blog post“.

“The partnership between Warner Music and Young Legend will be cemented over the coming weeks with a series of music camps to be held in Lagos, London and Los Angeles.