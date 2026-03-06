Joeboy Speaks On Controversy Surrounding Tyla’s Grammy Win

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joseph Akinwale, better known as Joeboy has reacted to the controversy trailing South African Singer, Tyla’s recent 2026 Grammy win over his colleagues.

New Telegraph recalls that there were mixed reactions after Tyla won the Best African Music Performance category with her hit song ‘Push 2 Start’ in February ahead of Nigerian singers Davido, Omah Lay, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, and Burna Boy.

Reacting to the development in a recent interview with Jay On-Air, Joeboy said contrary to some claims that Tyla didn’t deserve the award, she merited it.

According to him, he was rooting for Davido to win the award, but Tyla was also a worthy winner.

Joeboy noted that Tyla is one of the artists he would like to collaborate with in the future, praising her talent and work ethics.

“Personally, I was rooting for Davido to win the Best African Music Performance category at the 2026 Grammys, but you can’t take it away from Tyla.

“She is an amazing artist whether you accept it or not. She really put in the work.

“People can be angry all they want but she deserved the Grammy win. I can’t fault her triumph,” he said.