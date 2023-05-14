Joeboy Reveals Why He Was Banned From Performing In Saint Lucia

Popular Nigerian artiste, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has revealed why he was recently banned from performing in Saint Lucia.

Joeboy who was billed to perform at an event in the Caribbean island nation disclosed that his performance was cancelled Midway into the show.

The 25-year-old singer took to his Instastory on Sunday morning, to explain why he was prevented from performing.

According to him, it’s because his disc jockey used vulgar language, in which he said he and his team were not informed about the existence of such a law in the country.

He wrote, “I couldn’t perform today due to issues with the organisers. I tried my best to give you the best performance today, but my set was cut off, and my DJ was taken off stage.

“My DJ was taken off stage because he said, ‘Make some f*cking noise’. We were not given any memo that we couldn’t use any curse word on stage.”

He went further to explain how he was threatened by the organisers of the show, stating they would be arrested if they insisted on performing.