New Telegraph

March 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Joeboy Reveals Dealbreaker…

Joeboy Reveals Dealbreaker In Relationship

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, better known as Joeboy has disclosed his deal breaker in a relationship.

The 27-year-old singer explained that his deal breaker in a relationship is a woman who talks excessively or seeks validation on social media.

Joeboy revealed this in a recent interview with Zikoko.

When the interviewer asked: “What are your deal breakers in a relationship?”, Joeboy replied, “I don’t like girls that talk too much…

READ ALSO:

“I don’t mean girls that are expressive. Being expressive is different from talking too much. Some people just talk too much and I don’t like that.”

On his red flags, he said, “If she is always posting for validation or saying, ‘Oh, this person is doing this in their relationship, why don’t we do this?’”

The singer said he is currently in a relationship and one of his favourite things about his partner is that she is funny.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Abia To Turn Civil War Relics, Others To Tourist Spots
Read Next

Ijoba Lande Knocks Portable For Composing Song About His Marriage Crisis
Share
Copy Link
×