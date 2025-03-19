Joeboy Reveals Dealbreaker In Relationship

Share

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, better known as Joeboy has disclosed his deal breaker in a relationship.

The 27-year-old singer explained that his deal breaker in a relationship is a woman who talks excessively or seeks validation on social media.

Joeboy revealed this in a recent interview with Zikoko.

When the interviewer asked: “What are your deal breakers in a relationship?”, Joeboy replied, “I don’t like girls that talk too much…

“I don’t mean girls that are expressive. Being expressive is different from talking too much. Some people just talk too much and I don’t like that.”

On his red flags, he said, “If she is always posting for validation or saying, ‘Oh, this person is doing this in their relationship, why don’t we do this?’”

The singer said he is currently in a relationship and one of his favourite things about his partner is that she is funny.

