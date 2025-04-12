Joe Cole Urges Arsenal To Sign Osimhen

Share

Former Chelsea and England midfielder, Joe Cole, has advised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to make a move for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray from Napoli, has enjoyed a remarkable season, scoring 29 goals and providing five assists in 33 appearances under manager Okan Buruk.

The 26-year-old forward, who was heavily linked with a switch to Arsenal last year, saw a potential deal fall through after his €130 million release clause proved to be a major stumbling block for the North London club.

READ ALSO:

With the season winding down, speculation continues to grow around Osimhen’s next destination, and Joe Cole believes the Nigerian international would be the ideal fit for Arsenal’s attack.

Speaking on the Dressing Room Podcast, Cole said: “Osimhen, I know he’s had this little strange one where he’s gone to Turkey, and he’s banging in goals, but he looks perfect for Arsenal for me.

“Isak, yeah, but why would he go to Arsenal now? If Newcastle could spend more, I can’t see Isak being an option. Osimhen is the one for me for Arsenal.”

Osimhen, who helped Napoli secure their first Serie A title in over three decades last season, is expected to be one of the most sought-after forwards in the coming transfer window, with several top European clubs monitoring his situation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

