Joe Cole ‘Feels Sorry’ For Chelsea After Brentford Defeat

After Chelsea’s embarrassing loss to Brentford on Saturday afternoon, former player of the club, Joe Cole has said that he feels bad for the team.

The Blues lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to the Bees in the Premier League, causing them to endure yet another humiliation.

Chelsea is currently just two points clear of Nottingham Forest, who are ranked sixteenth and are in the bottom half of the standings.

“I feel sorry for Mauricio, same as I felt sorry for Frank [Lampard], I felt sorry for [Graham] Potter and Thomas Tuchel,” Cole stated in a post-game interview on television.

“Because they’re all top managers, and you’re coming into a club which is very, very unstable. The new owners have come in, and they’ve been in there a while now.

“And one of the points we’ve said, we want stability, continuity, but it’s one thing saying we’re going to have these things as our culture, but then on the flip side, you’re changing managers at strange times.

READ ALSO:

“The planning on signing players is not being explained to the fans or even explained to the players or the manager. So I feel sorry for the coaches, and their heads ultimately will roll like the previous managers before them.

“But if you’re going to have these things that you live and die by this is what we are at Chelsea, we’re going to grow young players, we’re going to stick with the managers then you’ve got to live their values every day!”

The Blues now face a tough run of games, including fixtures with Tottenham and Manchester City in the next two weeks.