Joe Biden’s Wife Tests Positive To New COVID-19 Variant

The United States (US) First Lady, Jill Tracy Biden, on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing some mild symptoms which are muted suggestions and opinions that COVID is re-emerging in some countries.
The 72-year-old, who is vaccinated and has received boosters, will stay at home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she and President Joe Biden spent part of the weekend.
However, President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus after her diagnosis after which he travelled back to Washington DC on his own on Monday night.
Mr Biden, 80, “will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms”, a spokeswoman said.
His wife’s positive test comes ahead of a busy week for the president.
He is due to travel to the G20 summit in India on Thursday, before a scheduled visit to Hanoi on Sunday for a one-day visit where he will meet Vietnamese leaders.
READ ALSO:
- Joe Biden Announces 2024 Presidential Run
- Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen’s funeral
- Joe Biden: I’m self-conscious as president
No changes have been made to his foreign travel plans at this time, an administration official told reporters. Monday.
The pair spent time together over the weekend, including a visit to Florida on Saturday where they viewed the recovery efforts following Hurricane Idalia.
Mrs Biden last tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2022, a few weeks after Mr Biden did so.
Both recovered without experiencing major symptoms. Cases are surging across the US after new variants emerged over the summer but remain far below the pandemic-era peak.