Joe Biden Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

The immediate past United States (US) president, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the 82-year-old Democrat was diagnosed with cancer after he experienced increasing urinary symptoms and was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule.

The statement added that Biden’s cancer was found to have a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5).

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians” the statement added

New Telegraph recalls that Biden left office in January this year as the oldest serving US president in history, and was dogged by questions over his health and age for much of his presidency.

For years he had faced questions, including from Democratic voters, over whether he was too old lacking in mental acuity or physical endurance for a job as trying as the presidency.

