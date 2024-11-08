Biden Urges Americans To Accept Trump’s Victory

Share

The outgoing President of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden has called on Americans to accept the victory of Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump in the just concluded presidential election.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that Trump won the presidential election held on Tuesday, November 5, after exceeding the number of 270 electoral college votes.

Speaking at the White House Rose Garden in reaction to Trump’s victory, Biden said, “We accept the choice the country made.”

President Biden added that there will be a peaceful transfer of power on 20 January, adding that he will do his duty as president.

“I know for some people, it’s time for victory to state the obvious. For others, it’s a time of loss.”

“Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other.

“I’ve said many times, you can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbour only when you agree.

“I will do my duty as president. I’ll fulfil my oath and honour the Constitution. On January 20, we will have a peaceful transfer of power here in America.

“Remember, defeat does not mean we are defeated. We lost this battle. The America of your dream is calling for you to get back up.

“The America experiment endures. We are going to be okay, but we need to stay engaged. We need to keep going. Above all, we need to keep the faith.” Biden noted

