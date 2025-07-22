Joby Aviation Stock Soars As $11 B Valuation Fuels Air Taxi Ambitions

Following a major facility expansion announcement, the electric air taxi pioneer’s stock surged more than 10 per cent, a clear sign that investors are betting big on its vision of urban air mobility.

But beneath the excitement lies a familiar startup tension: scaling fast while the clock ticks on certification, profitability, and public adoption.

The latest catalyst for Joby’s stock rally was the news that the company is doubling the size of its pilot manufacturing facility in Marina, California.

Now spanning 435,500 square feet, the expanded site will eventually produce up to 24 eVTOL aircraft annually, nearly one every two weeks. Beyond assembly, the site will support a full range of functions: aircraft maintenance, pilot training, and FAA certification testing.

It’s a vote of confidence in Joby’s readiness to transition from prototype to production. While California builds the nearterm pipeline, Ohio holds the longterm vision.

Joby is concurrently ramping up its plant in Dayton, a future production hub capable of manufacturing up to 500 aircraft per year.

Although still under development, the Dayton facility is crucial to the company’s strategy of meeting global demand after launch. Toyota, one of Joby’s most prominent investors, is playing a hands-on role in both locations.

The automotive giant has dispatched engineers to support the buildout and operations, bringing with them hard-won expertise in lean manufacturing.

Joby gets world-class production guidance, while Toyota gains frontrow access to the next frontier in mobility. As part of its operational acceleration, Joby has added a sixth aircraft to its test fleet, earning airworthiness certification just one week after completion.

That pace matters. Regulatory certification, especially from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), remains the company’s biggest hurdle before launching commercial service.