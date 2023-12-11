Jobs/Revenue: Senator seeks social media offices in Nigeria

The representative of Delta North in the Senate Ned Nwoko has said social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X should have offices in Nigeria.

Nwoko made the call in Abuja on Sunday.

He said his call was driven by various reasons including revenue generation, ease of doing business, ease of complaints and litigation and employment opportunities among others.

Nwoko said the presence of major social media platforms in the country was essential for fostering economic growth, job creation, efficient dispute resolution, and revenue generation for the country.

According to him, Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with more than 200 million people, actively engages with popular social media platforms.

Nwoko said: “These multinational social platforms widely used in Nigeria include, but are not limited to, Facebook, X, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok.

“Nigerians rank first in Africa for their extensive social media usage and second globally, with an average daily internet usage of three hours and 46 minutes, according to the latest Global Web Index as reported by Business Insider Africa.

“Despite the substantial usage of these social media platforms by Nigerians within the country, these companies have yet to establish offices in Nigeria.”

He said there were success stories of other multinational corporations, such as the MTN Group, Shell, Chevron, Nestle, Total, P&G, and others, which have established operations in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth and technological advancement.

“However, notably absent is their presence in Nigeria, a nation globally ranked second in internet and social media usage,” Mr Nwoko said.

He recalled that in 2022, the Federal Government through the National Information Technology Development Agency mandated all online platforms to register and open offices in Nigeria, and appoint contact persons with the government.

Nwoko also recalled that in June 2021, the Federal Government suspended Twitter (now X) after it removed a post by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“However, the ban was later lifted after the social media platform agreed to open a local office, among other agreements. A case that could have been swiftly, efficiently, and effectively resolved, if the respective social media platform had established an office in Nigeria,” he said.