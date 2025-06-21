Jobberman, Mastercard Foundation Partner To Drive Digital Employment

Share

Jobberman Nigeria, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation under the Young Nigeria Works programme, has reiterated the urgent need to expand digital employment opportunities across Nigeria, particularly for marginalized groups.

This call was made during a roundtable event on “Technology and Employment Inclusion in Marginalised Contexts,” held in Abuja. The session brought together stakeholders from the government, private sector, civil society, digital platforms, and development organizations to discuss existing challenges and identify new opportunities for inclusive digital employment.

Participants focused on addressing the barriers that hinder vulnerable groups such as women in underserved communities, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and internally displaced persons (IDPs) from participating fully in the digital economy.

Speaking at the event, Hilda Kabushenga, CEO of The African Talent Company (TATC), the parent company of Jobberman, emphasized the importance of ensuring technology works as a tool for inclusion. She noted that the future of work must be anchored in equity, access, and opportunity.

The Country Director of the Mastercard Foundation in Nigeria, Rosy Fynn, reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission to enable 30 million young Africans—especially young women—to access dignified and fulfilling work by the year 2030. She stressed that inclusion must be treated as a central priority rather than a side conversation. Fynn added that the insights from the roundtable, including a policy and practice brief, would help shape employment programming, digital platform design, and advocacy efforts within the broader Young Nigeria Works learning agenda.

Temi Dalley, Group Executive, Human Capital and Corporate Services at Sterling Financial Holdings, emphasized that the true value of technology lies in its ability to provide access. She noted that its impact becomes meaningful when it creates pathways for underserved populations to thrive and helps close gaps in opportunity.

Delivering a keynote address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Mr. Abba Isa, highlighted the importance of building inclusive digital ecosystems. He said such systems must provide equal access to employment opportunities and uphold the economic dignity of all Nigerians.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of a new research report titled “Technology and Employment Inclusion in Marginalised Contexts.” The study examines how digital platforms—including job boards, gig and remote work portals, and social media—can serve as tools to expand employment access for disadvantaged groups. It also addresses the structural, cultural, and technological barriers these populations face, such as limited digital literacy, high internet and data costs, and ongoing labour market discrimination.

The research found that nearly 90 percent of employers do not actively recruit from marginalized populations, with 72 percent making no deliberate effort to practice inclusive hiring. Despite these challenges, the report revealed that more than half of persons with disabilities and nearly half of displaced women have secured work, often through self-employment in creative and agricultural sectors. The study also noted that limited access to education remains a problem, with a significant majority of schools lacking facilities for students with disabilities.

However, the report concluded that digital tools and remote work are beginning to open up new possibilities. It recommends employer training on inclusivity and public recognition for inclusive business practices as key steps toward progress.

Breakout sessions at the event focused on the specific needs and experiences of three key groups: women in disadvantaged communities, persons with disabilities, and internally displaced persons. These sessions allowed for open discussion and collaborative problem-solving, generating key recommendations that will inform future policies and practical initiatives aimed at building an inclusive digital employment ecosystem.

