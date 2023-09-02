Job Racketeering: Shock As Reps Uncover Rot in MDAs

How applicants paid millions to FCC for employment

For over one month, the House of Representatives had been investigating job racketeering in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and abuse of the IPPIS. PHILIP NYAM who has been covering the probe, reports. Despite the hardship and high level of unemployment in the country, some unscrupulous staff of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government have been extorting unsuspecting and desperate job seekers of millions of naira in exchange for jobs, the House of Representatives has uncovered.

For the past month, the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on job racketeering in federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), parastatals, and tertiary institutions and mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information Service (IPPIS) led by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), have discovered that even some top staff of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), an agency charged with the responsibility of ensuring fairness, equity and transparency and accountability in the sharing of federal vacancies, is deep into the crime.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the ad hoc committee has so far discovered that there had been a gross violation of the FCC Act by the top management of the agency through indiscriminate granting of employment waivers to MDAs, lopsided employment in most agencies and outright extortion and sale of job vacancies to desperate and unsuspecting job seekers.

FCC

The shocking revelation from the FCC came to the fore when an erstwhile IP- PIS desk officer at the agency, Mr. Haruna Kolo, who was accused of collecting money from people to offer them jobs, admitted that he had collected over N75 million from applicants on the instruction of the FCC chairman, Dr. Farida Dankaka. Kolo, who has since gone into hiding, told the committee that Dankaka instructed him to receive the money in his personal account and pay to her in cash, which he did at several meetings at her house.

The ex-IPPIS desk officer disclosed that he resigned from FCC on the 2nd of November 2022 to begin work at Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yet received salaries from the FCC on two occasions, which he claimed he reported to the FCC Human Resource Officer, who said it would be sorted out.

He said: “When she came to Federal Character as the executive chairman, she appointed me as a protocol officer and I carried out my duty diligently. On the allegations of job rack- eteering, the FCC chairman instructed me to liaise with one Mr Shehu who is a personal driver and PA to the Taraba state commissioner.

“As a desk officer, I am responsible for taking whoever is employed to IPPIS for capturing. No one can go there without a letter from the chairman or Human Resource Officer of the FCC. “When she came, she wrote a letter to the Accountant General instructing that no letter from FCC should be honoured unless she signed the letter. So, whenever there was new employment, she signs, gives them to me and I take them to the Accountant General’s office for capturing.

“Shehu is the one that brought those who paid money to my account for a job, some paid N1 million, others N1.5 million, all to my personal account. She asked me to give cash to her, which I did through POS so there is no evidence of transfer or anything.

The embattled officer further noted that the allegation of working at seven places is false, saying he was never at any time involved in seven jobs, but that people are making the allegation based on the assumption. Kolo disclosed that his subsequent employment at AMCOM, was a personal favour from Dankaka. “We were four in number, and she gave the appointment letters to myself, Kadijah and Olusola. We all proceeded for an interview at AMCON headquarters in Abuja after which we were called upon for training on the 16th January 2023.

“After the training, I and Olusola were called to Lagos. Unfortunately, Kadijah, who is the chair- man’s biological sister, was rejected, and the chairman accused me of being responsible for her rejection.” Responding, Hon. Gagdi disclosed that they have obtained the bank statements of Mr Kolo and flagged some names that made suspicious transfers to the account and have been summoned.

Noting that one Gbadamosi Jalo made several transfers to Kolo, the honourable member stated that: “In Haruna Kolo’s account, we saw transactions linked to Ishau Gambo, a driver linked to the Taraba commissioner. We have no option other than to invite the Taraba Commissioner.

We called him with Abubakar, the PA to the commissioner. Gbadamosi Jalo featured prominently, including some candidates who got the jobs through racketeering. In his testimony, Jalo told the committee under oath that he paid N1.2 million into the account of Mr Kolo and was offered employment with the FCC. He stated that he was subsequently enrolled on the IPPIS and was receiving his salary.

He informed the committee that following the success of his employment, he was urged by Kolo to get other job seekers that are ready to pay. He told the committee that he got about 10 persons who paid through him. According to Jalo, most candidates who came through him were recruited at the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR). Jalo said he met Mr Kolo through Ishayu Gambo, a driver to Taraba State comKolo through Ishau Gam- bo. We did our IPPIS on 14tb October 2021.

I started receiving my salary the next month November. Based on that, I had confidence. Kolo told me to look for additional people. He also told me that there would be another recruitment. When they paid money into my account,” he said. Similarly, Musa Ibrahim also testified before the committee. In his testimony, he claimed that he facilitated the payment of money to the account of Abdulahi Ibrahim, allegedly an aide to Mamman Ankayi, the FCC Commissioner from Nasarawa State.

He presented evidence of payments to the committee and alleged that Mr Ibrahim was arrested, but the commissioner facilitated his release. “Abdullahi Ibrahim was a scam; we got him arrested at a point, “he said. Again, Abdulmalik Ahmed and Ali Yaro both victims of alleged job racketeering at the FCC said they paid N1million and N2million respectively for job placement in the commission.

Testifying before the ad hoc committee, Ahmed, an indigene of Adamawa said he met the driver of the Commissioner, representing Taraba, Mr Yisha’u Gambo who promised to get him a job in the FCC on the condition that he pays the sum of N1million.

He, however, said he refused to pay the money to Yisha’u because he was an ordinary driver. “It was Yisha’u who introduced Mr Harunu Kolo, a former staff of the FCC and the desk officer of IPPIS in the commission. I paid N1 million into Kolo’s account when I confirmed that he was a staff of the commission, I refused to pay to the driver for security reasons. On his part, Yaro, another witness from Borno, said he was made to pay N2 million to secure a job in the FCC.

“I paid N2 million into Badamasi Jalo’s account, another victim but acting as agent for collection of monies for Kolo. Kolo and Badamasi both assured me that I will get an appointment letter in January,” he said, adding that he was captured on IPPIS on Aug. 5, 2021, but never got placement.

Denials: FCC chairman

While reacting to the allegations leveled against her by Kolo, the FCC chairman, Dr. Farida Dankaka swore with God and Holy Qu’ran that she never collected money from Kolo, insisting that she has never instructed her former sub-ordinate to collect money on her behalf. “I swear with Almighty God I am with this Qu’ran.

Thank God the secretary brought this Qu’ran. If I ever collect one naira from this Kolo, may Almighty destroy what I worked for. If I have never in my life asked him to go and collect one nai- ra from anybody, with Qu’ran let it be destroyed. “I have not set my eyes on this Kolo since December.

I don’t know the driver that they are talking about. I have never set eyes on the driver. He said he comes to my house to give me money, he does not come to my house to give me money,” she said.

Also, Mamman Alakai, the commissioner representing Nasarawa state in the FCC, who was equally mentioned, denied collecting money to secure employment for job seekers. Musa Ibrahim one of the potential beneficiaries had told the committee that he, alongside nine other persons, paid millions into the account of a link-man to Alakai, identified as Abdullahi Ibrahim. But the commissioner during his appearance before the ad hoc committee said he had never received money from anyone for a job offer. “A traditional ruler in Nasarawa called to inform me that one of my aides collected money from him for job slots. I asked that the number be tracked by the police and I discovered it was Ibrahim.

I wrote a petition to the police and he was traced,” Alakai said “When they went to his house, the police found a uniform of the Nigerian Correctional Service. He claimed that he worked there. I was told that the people he defrauded have gone to court.” Alakai asked the committee to carry out an investigation into his bank account, saying “My account is open for the committee to scrutinise since Ibrahim claimed he paid money to me for job slots”.

New Telegraph reports that the investigation is still underway and more MDAs are expected to appear before it just as the chairman of the probe panel, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has vowed to expose all the corruption and infractions associated with employment in the nation’s agencies. He has also vowed to recommend for the abolition of waivers in employment in the federal agencies, insisting that the provisions were being abused and mismanaged by those in authority.