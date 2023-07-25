Job Racketeering: Reps Summon FCC Chair, Commissioners 

…As FCC commissioners disagree

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on job racketeering and gross mismanagement of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in Nigeria on Tuesday summoned the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mrs Muheeba Dankaka to appear before it unfailingly on Wednesday.

The committee headed by Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau) also asked the FCC chairman to furnish it with a certified medical report on her alleged sickness.

Dankaka is to appear alongside all the 36 federal commissioners.

Gagdi announced the summons after the committee discovered that the FCC chairman had lied that she was sick and had an appointment with a doctor and so could not appear before the panel.

Mrs Dankaka had written to the committee to excuse her from the probe claiming she was indisposed.

But trouble started when the federal commissioner representing Delta State at the FCC, Mr Moses Anaughe, accused the chairman, Mrs Dankaka of lying that she had a medical appointment with her doctor informing the committee that she was in her office as the investigative hearing was ongoing.

Anaughe alleged that this was her usual character of avoiding invitations by the National Assembly on job racketeering which she is guilty of.

He added that this was not the first time such was happening, as her usual habit was to send commissioners to represent her at investigative hearings.

Another commissioner representing Taraba state, Hon. Armayau Abubakar, who represented the chairman with a written letter from her stating that she was unavoidably absent due to a medical appointment with her doctor, speaking before the committee, appealed that the Commission be given a new date to come with the requirements documents as requested by the commission; and the Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Rep.Yusif Gagdi moved that their request be granted.

But when the Commissioner from Delta came in, he stood to introduce himself and said that Chairman Dankaka was currently in the office and not in the hospital but in the office at 12 noon when he left the office.

“I want to stress that this is her usual excuse for various committees that invited her.

“I should be on record. If she wants to collect 10 percent of employment she insists that the Chief Executive must come one on one with her. Why is she not here? She must appear before the committee and give stewardship for 3 years”, Anaughe stated.

The Committee rescinded its resolution as early moved, as Rep. Gaza Gbuefi move for the resolution to be rescinded, after which the commissioners present were put under oath.

The Committee Chairman, therefore, ordered that Chairman Dankaka and the 27 commissioners appear before the Committee by 11 am on Wednesday, July 27, 2023, unfailingly.

He said that the committee was not out to witch-hunt anybody but to collect facts and report back to the House.

Armayau Abubakar, trying to insist that the commissioner was not in the office but on a medical appointment, the Chairman of the committee responded in anger insisting that the Taraba commissioner lied.

“People are listening, Nigerians are watching, I can confirm to you that you are a liar. She either come here or compromise her office.

“She had the right to go see her doctor and return back to the office but refused to appear before the committee, then why did she take the appointment? He stated.

Speaking earlier at the hearing, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas says mismanagement and subversion of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is a gross misconduct and criminal activities that challenge the very core principles of prudent management of our nation’s financial resources.

According to him, the investigation was important to clean up the system and make it work for the people.

“This Committee emblematises the House’s commitment to entrench transparency, efficiency and accountability in public service.

“Therefore, as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, I am convinced that fostering good governance in Nigeria’s public institutions is not only a routine legislative responsibility but an obligation we owe to the people of Nigeria.

“The matters before this Ad-hoc Committee represent the yearnings of Nigerian citizens, hence, must be treated with keen attention. The abuse of personnel recruitment and blatant employment racketeering destroys the essence of bureaucratic processes and leaves damaging implications.

“It affects the integrity of our institutions and distorts the aspirations of many citizens who seek competitive and fair opportunities. This negative practice is an affront to Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution which provides the even distribution of our commonwealth in the spirit of federal character.

“The essence of this provision as explained in Section 318 (1) of the Constitution is to foster national loyalty, and inclusiveness and to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

“The issues this committee is to investigate negate this very noble intent of the drafters of our Constitution and cannot be overlooked in the spirit of national interest”. Hon Abbas said.

He also challenged the Committee to address the issues head-on and recommend policy agenda for legislative actions.

The mover of the motion that led to the setting up of the Committee, Hon Oluwole Oke, said that the IPPIS is software and it should not be difficult to submit reports to the committee.

He said that no agency should be allowed to waste the time of the committee by not surrendering the requirements asked for.