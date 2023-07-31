Job Racketeering: Reps Summon AMCON MD, FCC IPPIS Desk Officer 

…Receives 39 petitions against MDAs

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) over job racketeering and gross mismanagement of IPPIS on Monday summoned the Managing Director of Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Ahmed Kuru to appear before it on Friday.

Kuru is expected to explain to the committee how the erstwhile IPPIS desk officer at the Federal Character Commission, Mr Haruna Kolo was employed by AMCON without resigning from FCC.

Kolo and one, Isah Ahmed are to also appear before the committee on Friday alongside the FCC chairman and commissioners.

The Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi issued the summons after the chairman of the FCC, Dr. Muheeba Dankaka disclosed that Haruna Kolo has been fingered in illegal employment and was extorting money from the populace.

Dankaka informed the committee that she stopped illegal recruitments by the Commission when she assumed office, adding that she had also written to the IPPIS to stop the salaries of the people recruited without due process.

She revealed that Haruna Kolo was at large and has refused to honour the invitation of the commission over job racketeering and has ported to AMCON and did not resign as a staff member from FCC.

“When I heard about Kolo I asked that a disciplinary committee should look into his matter.

“I requested for Kolo to report to the commission and up till today he is nowhere to be found” she added.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Gagdi has said they have received petitions against 39 MDAs over allegations of job racketeering and other infractions.

The MDAs, according to him include the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Office of the Head of Service, Budget Office, IPPIS, and the Federal Civil Service Commission amongst others.

He said the committee will in line with its mandate engage over 600 MDAs to unearth the extent of the malfeasance in the federal civil service.