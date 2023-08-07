Job Racketeering: I Collected Over N75m For FCC Chair – IPPIS Tells Reps

An erstwhile Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) desk officer at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Haruna Kolo who was accused of collecting monies from people to offer them jobs Monday confessed that he has collected over 75 million from applicants on the instruction of the FCC chairman, Farida Dankaka for employment.

He made the confession at the ongoing investigative hearing by the House of Representative ad-Hoc committee investigating federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), parastatals, and tertiary institutions on mismanagement of the IPPIS.

Kolo told the committee that FCC chairman Dankaka instructed him to receive the money in his personal Ecobank account and pay to her in cash, which he did at several meetings at her house.

The ex-IPPIS desk officer disclosed that he resigned from FCC on the 2nd of November 2022 to begin work at Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yet received salaries from the FCC on two occasions, which he claimed he reported to the FCC Human Resource Officer, who said it would be sorted out.

According to him, “When she came to Federal Character as the executive chairman, she appointed me as a protocol officer, which I carried out my duty diligently.

“On the allegations of job racketeering, the FCC chairman instructed me to liaise with one Mr Shehu who is a personal driver and PA to the Taraba state commissioner.

”As a desk officer, I’m responsible to take whoever is employed to IPPIS for capturing. No one can go there without a letter from the chairman or Human Resource Officer of the FCC.

“When she came, she wrote a letter to the Accountant General instructing that no letter from FCC should be honoured unless she signed the letter. So, whenever there was new employment, she signs, gives them to me and I take them to the Accountant General’s office for capturing.

Continuing, Kolo revealed that “Shehu is the one that brought those who paid money to my account for a job, some paid 1 million, others 1.5 million all to my personal account, my Ecobank account. She asked me to give cash to her, which I did through POS so there is no evidence of transfer or anything.

“On the allegation of working at seven places, I was never at any time involved in seven jobs, they are making the allegation based on the assumption’, he stated.

Responding to the second allegation, he said “The second allegation on my subsequent employment at AMCOM, was a result of her personal favour to me, we were four in number, and she gave the appointment letter to myself, Kadijah, and Olusola, we all proceeded for an interview at AMCON headquarters in Abuja after which we were called upon for training on the 16th January 2023, after the training, I and Olusola were called to Lagos.

“Unfortunately, Kadijah, who is the chairman’s biological sister, was rejected, The chairman accused me of being responsible for her rejection.

“I see no reason why the chairperson will make allegations of such magnitude to my humble self. I have been threatened even at gunpoint and had to leave Abuja. Sir, I want this committee to know that after this sitting if anything happens to me, the FCC chairperson should be held responsible,” he submitted.

While responding, Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi assured that the committee will leave no stone unturned to get the truth out for Nigerians to See.

“This committee will not sit down and watch taxpayer’s money being embezzled; but this committee too will be very careful in indicating the futures of people just as Osun was talking. I said in the speech I read, I didn’t see the relationship between selling this and selling that. I was very clear.

“I know why we were asking Kolo to give us evidence and we know why we were deferring this sitting for other witnesses that are alleged to have had financial dealings with Federal Character.

“Federal Character thank you for coming, Kolo appear here tomorrow. We are calling the other witnesses. We will allow you to do your work. Whoever is found wanting will answer his father’s name, including Kolo Haruna.

“See Haruna Kolo, I am not saying anything will happen to you but by law, you are not supposed to leave here without being arrested. For a civil servant that has thirty-something million in his account that admitted publicly that you are serving as a front to aid corruption.

“So I am quiet, I think and I don’t want to take you up on that because we don’t want to be seen to be sentimental. We want to, as much as possible, protect you to get evidence against you and others.

“God will save you and God will save us all. Nothing will happen to you because anybody that wants to harm you knows that if they harm you we have to suspect. So nothing is going to harm you. Thank you Federal Character. Nothing should happen to Kolo, that is our ruling.

“Federal Character we have resolved. Wait, please sit down, no commissioner should address the press. Don’t preempt our investigation.

“Federal Character please allow us to do justice, including the chairman, secretary, nobody from Federal Character should address the press on the pending investigations,” he warned.