Job Opportunities: Ex-Lawmaker Harps On Strengthening Creative Industry

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Shina Peller, has called for a stakeholders collective efforts towards strengthening the creative to enhance employment opportunities in the country. Peller, made the call in Abuja during a farewell dinner organised in his honour by the Nigerian Youth Stakeholders. The lawmaker said most developed countries achieved the feat by investing so much in their youths, urging the government to follow similar direction by strengthening the creative industry.

“We believe that once we strengthen the creative industry, there will be so much employment for the unemployed youths. “This will help the country to also have an alternative way of generating revenue if the country needs to diversify its economy from oil revenue.

“I am optimistic and believe that looking at the creative industry is a way out. “I believe that this industry is going to help a lot of youth to become what they want to be and also provide them with jobs,” Peller Said. In his remarks, Hamzat Law- al, Chief Executive Officer, Connected Development (CODE), expressed the need to bring together young people from all spheres, across boards and beyond politics.

“Young people bring lots of ideas and creativity which is why we are calling on FG to at least give them 30 percent opportunity in governance across board. Mr Solomon Adodo, President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), appreciate the Honoree for his contribution towards youth development. He described youth inclusion in decision making as a critical tool for nation building.

“We call on Mr president and other stakeholders in lead- ership that we need great icon like this in this season because a new Nigeria will be reborn. “A Nigeria where the potential of the youths will be moved from mere potentials into productivity. In order to achieve this, we need vehicle, instruments and great patriots for this.