Job Creation: Zulum Opens 600 Trainee-Capacity Vocational Institute

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has inaugurated a vocational training institute in Mafa Local Government Area of the state with the capacity to train 600 youths each year.

While inaugurating the facility in Mafa on Saturday, Governor Zulum said in addition to the vocational training, students will acquire basic literacy and numeracy skills.

The newly established vocational institute named ‘Vocational Enterprise Institute Mafa’ is designed to train between 450-600 trainees in 15 trades annually.

The institute will offer a diverse range of specialized training programmes, including Auto mechanic, Welding fabrication, Solar installation, Electrical Installation, Plumbing and pipe-fitting, tailoring and embroidery, leatherwork, building construction, agricultural tech, aluminium fabrication, AC/refrigeration, knitting and crocheting, carpentry and joinery, cosmetology and ICT.

He said engaging the youths with vocational skills, the Borno State Government aims to foster entrepreneurship, attract investment and create a sustainable and prosperous future for the state.

The governor expressed his enthusiasm for the project and underscored the importance of vocational education in driving economic growth and reducing unemployment rates.

He also emphasized that the institute would serve as a catalyst for innovation, self-reliance, and socio-economic transformation in the region.

Since 2019, five mega-size vocational training institutes have been constructed alongside 19 smaller technical and vocational training institutes across the state to promote skill development, create job opportunities and empower the youth.