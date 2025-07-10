Job Creation: UK’s DFI Commits £1.09bn To African Companies

A report from the stable of British International Investment (BII), the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor, has disclosed that it committed £1.09 billion to African companies in 2024 to create jobs, reduce aid dependence and combat climate emergency.

The report showed that the sum was nearly 40 per cent more than its 2023 total of £725 million, despite the difficult investment environment caused by macroeconomic headwinds.

BII noted in the report that its total net assets increased to £9.9 billion (£8.5 billion in 2023) while post-tax profits improved to £213.3 million compared with a £44 million loss in 2023.

The figures are contained in BII’s Annual Review, which was made available to New Telegraph. Indeed, about 62 per cent of investments were made in African companies while businesses in Asia received 36 per cent (£626 million).

Commitments to companies with operations in both continents received £29 million. In total, BII invested $903 million (£708 million) in climate finance in 2024 – 41 per cent of its overall commitments for the year.

This compares with just $104 million (£80 million) in 2020. The company’s climate finance assets now make up over 26 per cent of its entire portfolio, up from just over 15 per cent in 2020.

Over the last three years, BII has invested over $2 billion in climate finance. Based on all direct renewable energy investments in BII’s 2023 portfolio, 1.5 million tons of CO2e emissions were avoided on an attributed basis, a 54 per cent year-on-year increase.

This was driven by a growing renewable asset base in the portfolio and increases in the amount of renewable power produced.

BII also made £499 million of gender finance commitments in 2024 and £880 million of commitments to the poorer and most fragile countries across the regions where it invests.

Managing Director and Head of Africa at BII, Chris Chijiutomi, added: “BII is a trusted and long-term partner to African nations and the continent’s world class community of entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“Our 2024 investment performance demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting African companies at a time when investment to create quality jobs, reduce aid dependency and meet the challenge of the climate emergency has never been more vital.”

Introducing the 2024 Annual Review, Chair of BII, Diana Layfield, said: “In a constrained financial environment, BII’s ability to put capital to work repeatedly to secure development impact, while also delivering a financial return for the UK taxpayer, is particularly valuable.

“In an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical environment, our investments – which support emerging economies to grow, create jobs, and develop sustainable infrastructure to mitigate climate change and its impacts – are critically important.”

Recall that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and British International Investment (BII) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate collaboration in investments across the African continent.

The agreement between one of Africa’s largest asset managers and the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, established a framework for the PIC and BII to jointly explore and pursue impactful investment opportunities, aligning their mandates and resources to drive sustainable economic growth and development across the continent.

The MoU outlined a commitment to share deal pipelines, facilitating the exchange of promising investment opportunities across various economic sectors like agriculture, financial services, infrastructure and climate initiatives.

The partnership was meant foster regular dialogue and explored co-investment possibilities, leveraging the expertise of both organisations to maximise impact.

By combining their strengths, the PIC and BII aim to unlock new avenues for capital deployment and contribute to transformative development across Africa.

The organisations have committed to review investment opportunities in debt, equity and funds. BII has been investing in Africa for over 75 years, providing long-term capital that supports the growth of productive, sustainable and inclusive economies.

With a portfolio of $5.6 billion invested across 810 companies in Africa, the DFI uses its capital to back businesses that drive local economies, build infrastructure that connects people, and create jobs and services that help communities to thrive.

The partnership with PIC forms part of BII’s strategy to work with institutional investors and use its concessionary capital to create ways in which more commercial capital can be deployed to support development in Africa.