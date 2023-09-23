Job Creation: 1,000 Students Benefit From Special Tech Skills

…as academy solicits support from Govt, Companies

A Nigeria-based coding school, Conclase Academy has said it would admit and train 1,000 students to equip them with knowledge that could fetch them high-flying jobs anywhere across the globe.

The academy stated that the decision is based on the determination to further spread technology savviness for self-dependency and job creation for African citizens.

The development forms part of the focus of the academy in exposing citizens to technology knowledge in its 5th cohort plans in the 2023/24 academic year, with the aim of boosting the students’ horizons with in-demand tech skills that can enhance their competitiveness under a 21st-century economy.

A statement released on Saturday by the company’s CEO, Adeposi Bamiduro which was made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti said the Academy, launched in 2021, had trained and graduated over 500 students equipped with different in-demand technology skills, most of whom are now making waves in their careers across many nations in African Continent.

Bamiduro said that the fifth cohort of Academy will see the Nigeria-based coding school add DevOps to its course curriculum while strengthening its SAP Consultant programme to enable more people to get into the tech industry with minimal coding.

“As a startup, we listen to feedback, and the feedback we have been getting has been about DevOps and for more courses that require little coding. That’s why we launched the DevOps and our SAP Consultant program.

“Conclase Academy is highly regarded in the tech space because the school provides guaranteed paid internship placement for its graduates as a way to help them gain experience in a real work environment.

“Graduates of the Academy’s 3rd cohort have gotten internships in bluechip companies like Seven-Up Bottling Company, Sycamore, and God is Good Motors, among others”.

Bamiduro called on the private sector, government, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to partner with the school, not just by sponsoring students to learn tech skills, but to offer internship opportunities for graduates of the academy in their companies.