Joao Felix To Receive Pay Cut Of €400,000

Joao Felix, a Portuguese international, made significant sacrifices to join Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old waited until the very end of the transfer window for the Catalans to approach him, even agreeing to take a significant pay cut in order to complete the move, after making it plain that he wanted to join Barça throughout the summer transfer window.

Joao Felix accepted pay totalling just €400,000 while on loan at Barcelona, which has already been reported.

The same was confirmed earlier this week by the club’s economic vice-president Eduard Romeu, who said: “It’s true, Joao Felix has reduced his salary to €400,000 to join.”

It was, however, gathered that Felix is going to get €4 million immediately.

However, it has now been reported by Catalunya Radio (via Mundo Deportivo) that Joao Felix will receive a tenfold increase in pay, from €400,000 to €4 million.

According to the article, the player and the Blaugrana had always agreed that, although he would receive €400,000 upon arriving, his pay would be enhanced as soon as the team’s financial status improved.

The 23-year-old will therefore be paid ten times as much as he was initially paid as a gesture. However, the €4 million amount is still a substantial amount less than his salary at Atletico Madrid.

The report further notes that this event will not affect Barcelona’s Financial Fair Play status because La Liga had previously fixed Joao Felix’s pay at a higher sum for Fair Play computations.

Since joining the squad, Joao Felix has established himself as a reliable starter under Xavi Hernandez.

If he kept playing at this calibre, the Catalan giants would want to sign him permanently, but Atletico Madrid might demand almost €80 million in return for his services.