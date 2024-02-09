JNI Urges FG To Rescue Nigerians From Continued Hardship

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) led by Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged the federal and state governments to as a matter of urgency act quickly to save Nigerians from their current predicament.

The organisation made the plea in a press statement issued by its Secretary-General, Professor Khalid Aliyu, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, “We have been inundated with reports and pleas from ordinary Nigerians, expressing their anguish over the soaring prices of necessities.”

Additionally, it held food shortages, inflation, and insecurity accountable for the hardships that many Nigerians have experienced.

The JNI stated in a statement titled “Need to address the Inflation Crisis in Nigeria” that many Nigerians have bemoaned their struggles in print, electronic, and social media.

It further mentioned how some Nigerians have expressed their troubling situation through the recent rallies in Minna and Lokoja.

The statement partly reads: “The JNI under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, with all sense of responsibility calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently intervene over the difficulties Nigerians are passing through.

“In light of the troubling impact of hoarding and inflation on the availability and affordability of essential goods and services, particularly food items, the JNI is therefore compelled to raise its voice on the matter.

“We have been inundated with reports and pleas from ordinary Nigerians, expressing their anguish over the soaring prices of necessities. We urgently call on the Federal and state governments to intervene before the situation worsens.

“Likewise, all those arrested during the protests should be released and future recurrence be avoided through synergy and prompt interventions. This call has become necessary such that citizens would not be further provoked.

“Government functionaries are also cautioned to choose their words very well while addressing citizens on the matter.

“More so, the impending Ramadan fast heightens the urgency of our call, as access to three square meals becomes a luxury for many households.

“As believers, we understand that food security is synonymous with home security. We equally implore the business community to resist the temptation of hoarding for selfish gains; instead, they should make essential commodities more affordable, by lowering prices, to serve as an act of charity for them.

“Let us emulate the generosity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by being more generous and kind, especially during Ramadan.

“As we approach Ramadan, we urge all levels of government to extend assistance to the less fortunate, as reports of their plight are both alarming and worrying.”