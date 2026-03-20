…JNI Condemns Maiduguri Triple Blasts, Urges Decisive Action

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), yesterday expressed shock over the triple bomb blasts in Maiduguri, describing the incident as barbaric and condemnable.

The JNI, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Prof Khalid Aliyu, called for decisive government action on the attacks that claimed many lives with more than 100 others injured, many of them critically.

The organisation attributed the attacks to enemies of the state, noting that the development signalled renewed activities of Islamic State West Africa Province in the North East.

According to the statement, its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, condoled with the Borno State Government led by Governor Babagana Zulum, the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, and families of the victims.

JNI said the incident was worrisome, coming at a time when Nigerians believed insurgency had been largely curtailed. It expressed concern over what it described as declining vigilance among security agencies and the public.

The group described recurring attacks in Borno and other parts of the country as alarming, warning against the normalisation of loss of lives.

JNI urged security agencies to review their strategies and adopt more proactive measures to counter evolving tactics of insurgents. It called on the Federal Government to take decisive action, including overhauling the security architecture and providing regular briefings on security developments.