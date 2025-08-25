JNI Condemns Brutal Attack On Katsina Mosque

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has condemned the recent attack on a Mosque in Ungwan Mantau community, Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, that resulted in the deaths of many worshippers.

The Secretary-General of JNI, Prof. Khalid Aliyu, made the condemnation in a statement issued to yesterday in Kaduna.

The statement reads: “The JNI under the leadership of Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, is in utter disbelief that worshippers would be attacked in the early hours of Tuesday during the morning prayer in a Mosque in Mantau community of Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State.

“The JNI condemns the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as senseless and barbaric.” He called on the government to take decisive action to address the security challenges facing the country.