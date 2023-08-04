JMMC Meeting: OPEC Quota Of Nigeria, Others Remain Unchanged

The current crude oil production output quota of Nigeria and other members of the Organisations of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remained unchanged.

This is the decision reached at the OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting which took place on Friday during its teleconference.

This is as Brent crude prices rallied further following the JMMC meeting. Brent crude was $85.54 per barrel at 3:10 PM (GMT+1).

The committee also stated that it will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions and recognized Saudi Arabia for its efforts at supporting the stability of the oil market through the Kingdom’s voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day, which was extended to the end of September, as of August 3, 2023.

It also acknowledged Russia for its additional voluntary reduction of exports by 300,000 barrels per day for the month of September.

The press statement issued reads, “The JMMC reviewed the crude oil production data for the months of May and June 2023 and noted the overall conformity for participating OPEC and non-OPEC countries of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC). The committee urged all participating countries to achieve full conformity and adhere to the compensation mechanism.

“The committee reaffirmed the commitment of its member countries to the DoC which extends to the end of 2024 as agreed in the 35th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on 4th of June 2023. It also noted to adjust the frequency of the monthly meetings to become every two months for the JMMC and the authority of the JMMC to hold additional meetings, or to request an OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting as agreed on in the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on 5th of October 2022.

“The committee will continue to closely assess market conditions noting the willingness of the DoC countries to address market developments and stand ready to take additional measures at any time, building on the strong cohesion of OPEC and participating non-OPEC oil-producing countries.

“The committee also expressed its full recognition and support for the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market and reiterated its appreciation for the Kingdom’s additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day and for extending it for the month of September.

“The committee also acknowledged the Russian Federation for its additional voluntary reduction of exports by 300 kbd for the month of September.”