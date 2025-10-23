JMG, Lambert Electromec Provide Cooling Solutions To Rack Centre

J MG Limited, Cooling Solutions Division, official authorised dealer of Trane in Nigeria, in partnership with Lambert Electromec, has upgraded part of the cooling system at Rack Centre, the largest data center in Nigeria and West-Africa, with a state-of-the-art Trane VRF solution.

This turnkey project involved the installation of the Trane R-32 7G VRF system, delivering exceptional energy efficiency, a smaller equipment footprint, and a reduced Global Warming Potential (GWP). The solution was designed with built-in redundancy to ensure uninterrupted operation, meeting the facility’s stringent performance and reliability requirements while staying within budget.

JMG, as the authorized dealer of Trane in Nigeria, brings worldclass HVAC technology to the Nigerian market. For 11 consecutive years, Trane has been recognized as America’s Most Trusted® Residential HVAC Brand by Lifestory Research, with the highest Net Trust Quotient among HVAC competitors. With over a century of engineering excellence, Trane is renowned for its reliability, sustainability, and advanced climate control solutions.

The upgraded cooling system at Rack Centre enhances environmental performance, reduces energy consumption, and safeguards mission-critical operations by eliminating downtime risks.

The project was delivered seamlessly, from system design and installation to testing, commissioning, and ongoing after-sales service provided by JMG and Lambert Electromec. “I am pleased to share my experience with JMG during the pre-commissioning and commissioning processes in RC2.1.

“Throughout this phase, we encountered no issues, which speaks volumes about their pro- fessionalism and dedication.

Their approach was consistently pro- fessional, and I was particularly happy with the thoroughness of their documentation. “Overall, I am satisfied with the work JMG has delivered so far,” Saeed Sahloul, QA/QC Manager at Lambert Electromec, said.