JMG, Jamara Home Showcase Innovation, Others At MAN Exhibition

JMG Limited, a leading provider of integrated electromechanical solutions in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to industrial innovation, reliability, and service excellence at the 2025 Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) Exhibition held recently in Lagos.

At the MAN exhibition event, JMG showcased its cutting-edge solutions across power generation, electrical infrastructure, vertical transportation, cooling systems, and air compressors, highlighting the company’s long-standing dedication to powering progress across industries and communities in Nigeria.

Sharing the spotlight was Jamara Home, JMG’s sister company and one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing destinations for electronics and home appliances.

Jamara Home captivated visitors with a carefully curated display of premium products from globally trusted brands, offering a blend of style, functionality, and affordability that reflects its growing influence in the lifestyle and consumer technology space.

Together, JMG and Jamara Home presented a unified vision empowering homes, industries, and businesses with sustainable, high-performance solutions that enhance everyday living.

Their joint participation presented a shared mission to drive local innovation, elevate customer experience, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s manufacturing growth. Speaking at the event, President of MAN and Executive Director of JMG Limited, Otunba Francis Meshioye, reiterated the group’s dedication to advancing Nigeria’s industrial future.