JMG Donates Solar Power To Ketu Healthcare Centre

JMG Limited, a leading provider of integrated electromechanical solutions, has taken a definitive step to safeguard patient lives and enhance quality healthcare delivery in Lagos State by powering their dreams with energy sustainability in all ramifications.

To keep abreast with its energy mandate, the company announced the successful commissioning of a state-of-the-art solar-powered energy system at the Ketu Primary Healthcare Centre, targeted to eliminate the constant threat of power cuts during critical medical procedures.

Indeed, this initiative addresses the harrowing reality faced by healthcare facilities in Nigeria, where sudden power outages can jeopardise complex, life-saving procedures, such as a mother undergoing an emergency C-section or a patient on life support.

By installing a robust solar solution, JMG ensures the centre operates with continuous, reliable electricity, transforming power from a luxury into the constant, fundamental resource required for human health.

At the commissioning, in attendance was representatives from the Lagos State Commissioners for Environment and Health, traditional leaders, and the company’s top management team to see live the state-of-the-art solar-powered energy system at the Ketu Primary Healthcare Centre.

While speaking at the event, JMG Group General Manager, Rabi Jammal, underscored the moral imperative behind the project, providing the company’s clear vision: “Healthcare reflects our belief that reliable power is a right, not a privilege.

And energy access is essential to life, to health care and to human progress, so through this project and what we did last year in Bariga and hopefully following projects, reaffirms JMG commitment to a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future.”

The newly installed solar power solution, featuring a 10-kilowatt hybrid (KWH) inverter, 18 N-Type solar panels, and a high-capacity 20.48 KWH Lithium battery, guarantees the healthcare centre has access to clean, uninterrupted energy.

This constant supply is vital for supporting critical services including emergency operations, immunisation storage, maternity care, and laboratory diagnostics, ensuring doctors and nurses can focus on healing without fear of a sudden blackout.

This successful project is a tes- tament to the technical prowess of the JMG Solar Division, which delivers tailored solar energy solutions across Nigeria, helping to build a sustainable energy future for businesses and communities.

In his remark, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Executive Director of JMG Limited, Otunba Francis Meshioye, highlighted that investing in community healthcare forms a core part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, building upon a similar successful donation to the Primary Healthcare Centre in Bariga, Lagos, in 2024.

Commending the efforts of JMG, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health District 2, Dr. Dayo Lajide, called on other organisations to emulate the laudable gesture, recognizing its alignment with the state government’s plan for quality healthcare delivery.

Similarly, the Director, Sanitation Services, Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Dr Hassan Sanuth, noted that the reliance on renewable energy also significantly advances the state’s commitment to environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Dr Mariam Oshodi, the Medical Director of Ketu Primary Healthcare Centre, applauded JMG for the donation, noting that the initiative would immediately and significantly improve the reliability of services at the centre.

This sentiment was echoed by the Executive Chairman, Agboyi Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Adetola Abubakar.