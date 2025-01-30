JMG Committed To Offering Solutions For Greener Energy

Share

JMG Limited, a premier provider of electro-mechanical solutions in Nigeria, has recently joined the world in celebrating this year’s International Day of Clean Energy in a bid to promote the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

Observed annually on January 26, the global event was declared by the United Nations General Assembly as a call to raise awareness and mobilize action for a just and inclusive transition to clean energy for the benefit of people and the planet.

Marking this year’s event, JMG Limited, a leading company that caters to a wide array of business and industrial requirements, reaffirms its commitment to meeting the needs of its customers through solutions that add value to their operations and the society.

The company’s Group General Manager, Rabi Jammal, stated in Lagos recently that commemorating the global day is crucial as it inspires individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to adopt sustainable energy solutions and their attendant economic and social benefits.

He said this helps to foster environment conservation and palliate the crisis with non-renewable fuels, such as gas and oil, which aligns with what JMG’s product offerings enable.

According to him, JMG’s specialised solutions are eco-friendly and can upgrade the places where people work and live.

Its slogan, “from power to plug,” emphasises the transformation by highlighting its wide range of clean energy solutions for homes and businesses.

He averred that the company’s products could be used to power structures, cool environments, transport people in buildings, enhance industrial output, and expand its portfolio with products that offer more energy efficiency to help reduce their electricity bills and save on fuel expenses, thereby curbing the issue of emission.

In line with its clean energy initiative, the company prioritises sustainable power solutions, offering solar and cost-effective hybrid options, including Lithion inverters and batteries since 2018 and Livfast inverters & batteries in 2022.

In 2024, the company expanded its solar power offerings with LONGi solar panels, Deye lithium batteries, and Must solar inverters, providing a comprehensive range of alternative power solutions to customers.

JMG Limited has attained significant milestones in its commitment to excellence, environmental responsibility, and occupational health and safety by acquiring three key ISO Certifications, 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018, which attests to its dedication to maintaining high standards in its operations.

Share

Please follow and like us: