JMG Canvasses Development Of Local Content

JMG has called for the development of local content, saying it remains deeply committed to nurturing local talent and transfer of skills and industry-relevant knowledge. It added that it was imperative to equip people with the tools to thrive in key sectors like power, infrastructure, and industrial development.

In a statement on ‘World Youth Skills Day’, it also reaffirmed its commitment to youth development in Nigeria. It added that recognising the immense potential of the country’s young population, it was dedicated to equipping them with relevant technical and industrial skills that drive sustainable economic growth and national advancement. It said: “With Nigeria’s youth making up over 60 per cent of the population, JMG believes that the future of the nation rests squarely on the shoulders of a well-trained, empowered, and technologically skilled generation.

Through its robust technical training programs, apprenticeship initiatives, and partnerships with educational institutions, JMG has continued to champion capacity building in areas such as electrical engineering, automation, energy solutions, and industrial systems.”

Group General Manager, JMG, Rabi Jammal, said: “At JMG, we don’t just see youth as the leaders of tomorrow — we recognize them as the changemakers of today. World Youth Skills Day is a powerful reminder that building a sustainable and inclusive future begins with deliberate investment in practical, hands-on skills. For us, that means empowering young people with the tools to thrive in key sectors like power, infrastructure, and industrial development — where their innovation can truly shape the future.”